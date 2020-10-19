Letters to the Editor: Focus on principles when choosing candidates

Emotions have run high this year for many reasons, and now it is time to vote for those we believe can best lead our nation.

Is this a personality contest and we vote for who we “like” or should we focus on the core principles we each believe, where we want to see our country go in the future and the people or party with policies that most align with our beliefs?

Making decisions based on emotion or personalities may make us feel better in the short-term but it might also be diametrically opposed to our longer-term objectives and core beliefs.

Perhaps we should all consider ignoring the political ads and misinformation to focus on doing our own research on candidates and their actual positions on issues that really matter to each of us.

GEORGE ROBERTS

River Landing Drive

Daniel Island

Reasons for Trump

My large, extended family is voting to reelect President Donald J. Trump for the following reasons:

We are not voting for just one person. We are voting for the Second Amendment, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court and the republic in which we live.

We are voting for law and order in our country and our police; for the military in which our family members served since the Civil War. And we are voting for our veterans who fought and died for this country.

We are voting for the right to speak our opinion freely and not be censored.

We are voting for secure borders and the right to praise God without fear; for the right to bear arms; and for every unborn soul.

We will vote for freedom and the American dream.

What are you voting for? I would think everyone would be on the same page, but unfortunately some are not.

If you are voting, then hopefully you are a citizen of the United States and will vote for these same rights. God bless America.

KATIE WALKER WINDMUELLER

Begonia Way

Hanahan

Trump’s wrong moves

Before voters complete their absentee ballot or push the button in the voting booth, remember these things:

Donald Trump did not tell the truth to the American people about COVID-19. He knew in January how dangerous and deadly it is and that it is airborne. How many of the more than 200,000 people who have died could have been saved if we had started safety measures, such as social distancing and mask wearing, sooner?

Trump suggested herd mentality (I believe he meant “herd immunity”) would rid us of COVID-19. Herd immunity would mean about 150 million Americans could be infected, more than a million could die and millions could become very ill. How could our doctors, nurses and hospitals care for all these patients? Do you want to be one of those who may die or become seriously ill?

Trump suggested we could inject ourselves with disinfectant to rid us of the COVID-19 virus.

Trump said he could grab women’s private parts, and they would let him.

Trump said there were good people who were on the same side with white supremacists and Nazis.

Trump believed Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of our national security officials.

When journalist and author Bob Woodward asked Trump if he had a responsibility to better understand the anger and pain of black Americans in this country, Trump answered “No” and stated that Woodward had drunk “the Kool-Aid.”

I was born in 1935 in Georgia and remember how black Americans were treated then and how they are still treated. I understand their anger and pain. Don’t you?

ELIZABETH F. RUCKER

Killmarnock Way

Charleston

Online school right pick

From the outside, it’s difficult to understand the opportunity online school provides.

I know because I was once in those same shoes. Now that I’ve seen the change it can make, I know this is an option that works.

And we must work together to protect school choice so that all families can choose an academic option that works for them.

I enrolled my son, Harry, in South Carolina Virtual Charter School after I realized his time wasn’t being well spent.

Distractions from other students in his brick-and-mortar classroom affected his ability to learn. That’s no longer a concern with an online learning environment.

Harry is now attending live classes during the day and has the chance to review class recordings for extra help.

Having notes, videos and other aids are a great benefit for him as a visual learner. With a school schedule that fits his needs, Harry has been able to thrive in school and sports.

Online learning was the right decision for our family.

And it can be for many others. That’s why I believe it’s important to protect school choice.

It shouldn’t be a political issue: It’s about making sure our children have a school that meets their needs. Whether that is online or in-person, we need to let parents decide what is best for their family.

PAM DE GROOD

Jabbers Drive

Mount Pleasant