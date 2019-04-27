On April 6, 2017, my letter about the progress and future of Fisher House Charleston was published on these pages. At the time, the house was under construction as a result of the generosity of our donors.
Nine months later, the first guests were welcomed on Jan. 10, 2018.
Since that day, an outpouring of volunteer assistance and broad-based local financial support has allowed Fisher House to welcome its 1,000th family without charge while their veteran loved ones received care at the hospital.
This reinforces the perception that the projected need was there and now has been more than satisfied.
Belief waning
I pondered this on a holy celebration:
I heard a broadcast that said the numbers of those who believe in a higher power had dropped 20 percent over the past 10 years, and the biggest drop was among those ages 29 and younger.
Could this be the result of a socialist teaching that there is no supreme being?
That references to God have been scrubbed from public discussion?
That discipline has been taken out of the home and placed in the hands of the courts?
That respect has become passé? That common courtesy is “out of style”? That morality is no longer taught by parents or schools?
What have we become?
I know my answer. What’s yours?
Calhoun statue
I applaud the folks living in Charleston, Mayor John Tecklenburg, members of the History Commission, the Rev. Joe Darby and, recently, the Make It Right Foundation for willingness to address the “elephant” in Marion Square.
To be sure, considering the future of John C. Calhoun’s statue is timely. My hope is the debate will be concluded with its removal. As a species and, by default, as a nation and a community, we evolve.
In many ways, we have evolved since 1853 when Frederick Douglass offered his heartfelt plea to America to end slavery. Shortly thereafter, we fought among ourselves in the Civil War. We ended that war. Proclamations and amendments to nudge us forward were made and continue to be made.
Mr. Calhoun’s service as a great statesman and intellectual is at this moment but a footnote to his white supremacist, racist, slave owning self.
Is that fair? Well, fair is not the point where history is concerned, but facts are. And the facts of how he viewed and treated his fellow man are finally being scrutinized.
A “relic of the crime against humanity” — part of the proposed language for an updated plaque — does not warrant placement on such a prominent plot of real estate as Marion Square.
The Holocaust Memorial several feet away does not pay homage to those who persecuted and killed; it is there in memory of those who were persecuted and killed.
If Mr. Calhoun’s likeness must be preserved, bring it down to ground level and wheel it over to a well-lit corner of the Charleston Museum where those who care to look upon it may.
And then with great speed and forethought, let us continue on our slow trudge in pursuit of that illusive peaceful union, so we can show the world America reigns without rival in equality for all, not hypocrisy. Take it down.
Memminger walk
Our mother, Virginia Lindenberg Theiling, turned 97 years old this year and is a proud 1939 graduate of Memminger High School.
The Lindenbergs lived on Sheppard Street in the 1930s, and she walked to the all-girls school every day.
“I turned the corner and went straight down St. Philip Street,” she would tell us.
At Beaufain, the high school was just to the right.
To honor our mother, my brothers and I will make that trip down St. Philip Street again in a few days.
Our walk will be within a few weeks of the 80th anniversary of her graduation.
We don’t worry about the old jokes of trudging uphill through the snow both ways.
We expect warm, clear weather and flat terrain. The one-way trip is just under a mile and a half.
It’s not a contest or any kind of a fitness test, just a tribute to our mom for her years of love and kindness to our family and others in the community.
Thanks, Mom.
Border problem
I don’t understand why the president wants to break the law instead of solve the problems with immigrants at the border.
Imagine him telling people who work at the border to break the law and he would pardon them. Is that how we solve problems in our country?
You can’t just tell would-be immigrants that the United States is full and that no more people can come in.
You can’t separate children from their parents. He tried that and there was a public outcry.
You can’t send all immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities.
Why do we have a person in the Oval Office who wants revenge on others?
Why is he acting like a punitive parent who is so exasperated that he uses ridiculous threats that everyone knows can’t be implemented?
There are lawful methods available to mitigate these problems. There are advisers standing by who would help. But he doesn’t really want good advice. He is not interested in resolving problems. He thinks Republicans will rally around him.
To me, he is an ineffective man who is incapable of solving problems. Why would I want that kind of person as president?
