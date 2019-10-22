I would like to publicly thank all of the firefighters who worked on the Oct. 12 Harbor Pointe Apartments fire.
The fire burned through an entire multiunit building in less than an hour, but the firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze, keep it from spreading to nearby trees and to protect my building, only a few hundred feet away.
The inconvenience of being evacuated for an afternoon and evening was nothing compared to what I could have lost, and to what my neighbors did lose.
I am immensely grateful to the men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis to keep us safe. Thank you.
KELLY CONRAD
Harbor Pointe Drive
Mount Pleasant
NBA is a disgrace
If I were capable of drawing a political cartoon, which I am not, I would draw the brave young man who in 1989 stared down a column of tanks in Tiananmen Square.
At the bottom, I would write, “2019.” On the brave man’s shirt, I would write “Hong Kong.” On the side of the advancing communist tanks, I would draw an NBA logo and the Nike swoosh.
LeBron James and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr would be the tank drivers.
It’s clear the NBA, Nike and certain basketball players value the Chinese market over the freedoms our forebears have fought to preserve in this country and which the Chinese communists now deny the good people of China and Hong Kong.
By valuing foreign profits over the human rights of people suffering under communism, the once all-American NBA is now a disgrace.
RYAN GILSENAN
Cochran Street
Daniel Island
Walk the streets
In Charleston’s mayoral election, I plan to vote for a candidate who promises to walk downtown’s streets.
I live downtown where pedestrians have problems that wouldn’t exist if the city maintained its sidewalks and crosswalks.
On George Street, there are two obstacles on narrow sidewalks that I have reported to the city by phone and email four times since July, but nothing has been done, and no one has contacted me to say why not.
Near 36 George St., there’s a 12-by-16-inch hole in a utility cover with a safety cone in the hole, except when someone snatches the cone as they did last week, leaving a dark hole for unwary pedestrians to step into.
At 21 George St., a large piece of wood covering something on the sidewalk for months is easy to trip over, especially at night.
I’d like to see our mayor-to-be safely cross Calhoun at Alexander Street using the crosswalks that drivers are likely to ignore. There used to be a sidewalk on Calhoun Street leading to a traffic light at East Bay.
But the construction of a new hotel at that corner has the sidewalk closed, leaving pedestrians to backtrack to Elizabeth Street for a stoplight, even if their destination is in the other direction.
And how about walking along Meeting Street from Reid to Mary Street, where trash and slippery leaves have posed hazards since a nearby apartment complex was torn down.
Then there’s foliage that blocks sidewalks, missing street signs, mid-block “sidewalk closed” signs near construction, etc. I’m sure you get the picture. I hope the mayoral candidates will too.
SHARON FRATEPIETRO
George Street
Charleston
Highway 61 roadsides
I drive Ashley River Road every day. I’ve read the other letters, and most are relevant, but no one has mentioned one of the most serious detriments to the beauty (and safety) of the road.
The roadsides are a disgrace, full of dead branches and garbage. I’ve seen a large roll of old carpet lying in the same place for months.
I assume the county is responsible for cleaning up, but many of these areas could be cleaned up by adjacent businesses and land owners.
Many tourists drive this road, looking for turns to the plantations that line the highway.
For less money than removing trees and disturbing the scenery, the county could provide places to pull over to avoid sudden traffic stops. They would also give people a place to pull over if needed.
Trees and brush less than 5 inches around should be cleared along the shoulders. Where there are swales or ditches, install drain pipes and cover them with grass.
There are beautiful highways in many states that get regular maintenance. What’s so hard about that?
Ashley River Road is a beautiful highway, but only if you look up.
BOB PAYNE
Tomedjan Circle
Charleston