I want to thank the firefighter who walked the Cooper River bridge alone on Sept. 11 to commemorate those who died that day in 2001.

I honked my horn in thanks to you and all who serve our nation in service to the public.

Thousands more men and women could have died that day had your brethren not unselfishly done the work that was required of them.

I will always be thankful for all that firefighters across our nation do each day so unselfishly.

We live in a great nation with many heroes. Know that your brothers will not be forgotten. Keep walking in the faith and their honor.

RIDDELL PERRY

Two Rivers Drive

Mount Pleasant

‘Mount Trashmore’

I congratulate Tony Bartelme of The Post and Courier on the excellent Sept. 13 article on the problem caused by dumping construction waste in rural South Carolina.

This investigation illustrates how unregulated pollution can destroy an area. It is heartening that this rotten, stinking mess is finally being taken away truck by truck, unfortunately at considerable cost to the taxpayers.

I believe much of this action has to do with the coverage by The Post and Courier. Please share this article on social networks so the American people can understand how this pollution has impacted the air and the water and the people living near it.

The owner said that his operation is legal and is providing jobs for people in that area. We have heard this argument before. Providing jobs while harming the environment is not the answer.

The Post and Courier has once again surpassed other news outlets with its investigative reporting. Thank you.

ANNE H. FOX

Fenwick Hall Allee

Johns Island

Tree cutting plan

I recently moved to Riverland Terrace on James Island. One thing that drew me here were the majestic oak trees that line the neighborhood.

About two months after moving in, Dominion Energy began its five-year cutting of the trees to keep branches from getting too close to its power lines.

What shocked me was despite neighbors trying to monitor the crews, they butchered tree after tree with absolutely zero effort to keep them aesthetically nice.

Move fast, time equals money.

It’s hard to put into words what they have done here, and Riverland Terrace is not the only neighborhood that has had this happen. Any neighborhood with trees and above-ground power lines faces this problem. But it’s not just the neighborhoods.

I admit I didn’t really pay much attention to the trees as I drove around the city, but now I can’t drive anywhere without noticing misshapen V-shapes or trees with branches only on one side. Have I become hypersensitive to it? I have, and I hope others will as well. Is it worth it?

When Hurricane Dorian passed by, Riverland Terrace lost power on every street except for one. Wappoo Drive never lost power and it’s the only street where branches had not been cut back yet.

I wonder if this decades-old practice actually helps or hurts the trees. Dorian skirted us and still 200,000 homes lost power. Isn’t it worth finding out?

EDMOND SOKOL

Welch Avenue

Charleston

Correcting the record

A Sept. 13 letter writer does not have her facts straight after trying to set the record straight.

The letter asserted the referendum on affordable housing occurred in 2015, which is not accurate. The referendum occurred in 2017 and was led by Mayor John Tecklenburg. It was passed with more than 70 percent of the vote, as reported by The Post and Courier on Nov. 7, 2017.

The referendum was for $20 million and the mayor recently settled a lawsuit with the LDC and successfully recovered $19 million that is dedicated for affordable housing.

In the last four years, there has been the most money dedicated to affordable housing in the city’s history. The letter also mentioned that City Councilman Mike Seekings was the right person to address the hotel issue, which is puzzling, to say the least.

In an op-ed in April, Mr. Seekings made the argument that there are not as many hotels being built as some would have you believe, and we need to consider merging the planning and the transportation departments to help solve this issue.

Thankfully, the city is passing new hotel rules, but that is only because the mayor has been pushing it for four years while council has played politics over the interests of our city.

Mayor Tecklenburg has been more effective in four years than these other candidates who have been on council for over 10 years.

JOE MARTIN

Sycamore Avenue

Charleston