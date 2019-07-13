Two inches. As I stared at the curb from my car window while stuck in “construction” traffic on Clements Ferry Road, it seemed to me that we were only 2 inches of asphalt away from finishing this project.
Two inches would bring the surface up to the bottom of the curb and then we could open the new lanes on what has become a major transportation and safety artery for Cainhoy and north Mount Pleasant.
But those 2 inches might as well be 2 miles because there was no construction activity to be seen.
I was stuck in traffic for at least 30 minutes, thinking I was going to at least see some work getting done, but it was only after I passed through the construction zone that I saw two men with pole saws trimming some tree branches about a quarter-mile past the last construction barrel.
It didn’t appear to have anything to do with roadwork. This was at 1:30 p.m on June 24, a nice sunny day to get some work done.
What in the world could be taking so long?
Let’s throw some people at it. Let’s get people to their jobs and home on time.
Let’s get the delivery trucks and contractors to their destinations.
Let’s save fuel and frustration. Let’s finish this project.
RICHARD GONZALES
Bowline Drive
Mount Pleasant
Good Samaritan
I was driving home from my daughter’s home on Nexton Parkway about 9 p.m. on July 4 when I went off the road and ended up about 40 yards into a muddy field.
I was unable to get the car out of the deep mud. I got out and started walking toward the parkway when I fell and was unable to get up. I ended up crawling the rest of the way, which took me a good 20 to 30 minutes.
Two cars passed me on a road leading to the parkway. I waved and hollered, but the drivers didn’t see me. I finally made it to a paved area just off the parkway when a driver saw me.
I was still unable to get up as my arm and shoulder muscles were strained. The driver never got out of the car, but someone did call 911 and waited until an ambulance arrived (about 20 minutes or so later), then left.
I never got to thank whoever was in the car, but I hope they see this letter and accept my thanks. I wasn’t seriously hurt, just a lot of scrapes and bruises.
DAVID M. PELLNITZ
Eastern Isle Avenue
Summerville
Fight robocalls
Just a reminder, if Comcast is your phone company, all you have to do is press *69 to get the number of a caller.
Hang up, press *60; when prompted, press 2; add the number you want to block and press # to block it.
Most carriers have a similar system for blocking phone numbers.
While I am on the subject of spam: The IRS will not call you, the sheriff’s department is not coming after you for missing court and you can’t get your grandchild out of jail by buying gift cards at Walmart and Target, then giving the code off the back.
Your internet “love of a lifetime” is just another crook if he or she asks you to wire money.
You did not win an “overseas” lottery if you did not enter. No one is going to give you money just because they think you are an honest, deserving person they found through a website.
If you haven’t figured it out by now, I receive dozens of emails from people telling me they just want to share their wealth, but the writers always want my name and address, which they should already have because they emailed me. Just saying.
IMOGENE THOMAS
Old Towne Road
Charleston
History important
I just read that a San Francisco school board agreed to pay $600,000 to paint over a mural of George Washington that depicts unflattering images of native Americans and slavery.
If this endeavor is successful, statues, structures and works of art related to our country’s history may erased, then where have we come from?
How do we “show and tell” our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren where we came from and why past atrocities need to be avoided?
Please stop trying to erase the pages of our history regardless how cruel and unjust it may have been. These things happened!
As ugly as it was, acknowledge it and strive to prevent future ugliness.
We cannot and should not ignore nor forget our history, and our future generations need to be aware of the mistakes so as not to repeat them.
SAMMI ENSIGN
Indaba Way
Charleston
Kindness matters
Recently, while searching for entertainment and escaping the 90-degree heat with five of my 10 grandchildren, our mob landed at the top of the round Holiday Inn with its beautiful panoramic views and super buffet.
The jumping of my “always starving” grands, requesting desserts before lunch, and the back and forth to the facilities appeared not to cause any problems with other patrons, for which I was so grateful.
Seated directly behind me witnessing the chaos but taking it all in stride was our Charleston city councilman, Keith Waring.
I would like this opportunity to thank Mr. Waring for his kindness, thoughtfulness and patience with my brood. But more importantly, I thank him for taking the time to come over to our table, shake hands and call each one by name.
I explained to Mr. Waring that these little ones were the third generation of Palmetto Carriage Works family members and to be looking for them at the Big Red Barn in a few short years.
Councilman Waring was also accompanied by his two grandsons who had never taken a carriage tour. Upon leaving the restaurant, I thanked him for his continued support of our family business. Hopefully, he and his grands were headed downtown to take advantage of the tour we had arranged for he and his family.
LOUISE B. ANDERSON
Edinburgh Road
Charleston