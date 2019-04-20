One of my favorite new shows on television is “God Friended Me,” about a series of circumstances that connect people in unusual ways.
Such happened on a recent Saturday. I was cutting the grass and working in the yard along Savannah Highway.
A woman’s car stalled right in front of our house. Citadel cadets Tyler Clayton, Azi Weaver and Logan Scronce stopped to offer help. We pushed the car into my driveway as U.S. 17 is a dangerous place to stop.
The driver turned out to be a school teacher in Charleston County. I could relate to that because one of my daughters is a school teacher. Years ago, she took on the personal responsibility of making sure that a young man would go to and graduate from college. That was a promise she made to his mother who was losing a battle with cancer.
My daughter literally took him to Allen University, helped him register and helped him with books and laundry for four years. She made sure he stayed in college. He became an extra family member.
We even attended his graduation a few years ago. We were proud of him as he is the first in his family to attend college.
The school teacher with the broken-down car called her mechanic and got an answering machine. She also tried to reach someone to pick her up. After about an hour, one of her family’s friends arrived to pick her up.
Guess what? It was our extra family member. It is indeed a small world.
ED PENDARVIS
Savannah Highway
Charleston
A vibrant city
I read with interest the letter from the person lamenting Charleston’s growth. I remember when King Street was dead and boarded up in the 1970s.
Thank goodness for Joe Riley’s vision that brought Charleston back to life.
Most of the growth has occurred in areas that people would have never gone to, and it’s great to see what was falling down and broken be brought back to life. The energy of the city is great, and it is sad that some don’t appreciate it.
King Street is much better off, and Charleston has become a very vibrant city.
Go look at some of the less fortunate cities that are dying and I think you will appreciate what we have attained.
JOHN MILLER
Antler Drive
Charleston
‘Robbing Peter’
Was it coincidence that a recent page of The Post and Courier contained two editorials, one about sports and one about education? Although the topics of sports and education might seem unrelated, each is an item in our South Carolina budget, so whatever is spent on sports cannot be spent on education and vice versa.
In a recent letter to the editor, a writer stated, “I read that S.C. lawmakers are advancing at lightning speed up to $115 million in tax breaks to build a practice complex for the Carolina Panthers.”
In another letter, a writer states, “During my eight years on the Charlotte City Council, I had first-hand experience seeing politicians and bureaucrats use exaggerated economic impact studies to justify the transfer of taxpayer money to business interests.”
That writer said he “could not find a single serious study that supported the idea that a professional sports team adds considerable economic impact to a city or a state.”
In education, S.C. teachers are probably getting a small raise. But there is supposedly no money available for smaller class sizes, effective alternative programs or adequate supplies.
Will our legislators “rob Peter to pay Paul” and cheat our students again by voting to give funds to sports that should be given to education?
I pray they do not.
JOAN CHARD
Swinton Court
Mount Pleasant
Immigrant issues
For about 10 years, we have watched Congress as it frittered away opportunities to enact legislation to resolve the deplorable immigration situation.
When one variety is in power, the other refuses to sit down to arrive at an intelligent solution to major issues and vice versa.
It is past time to stop this nonsense. We are supposed to be an intelligent democracy.
Washington appears to be unable to resolve this sensibly without regard to, or input from, the thinking American people despite the enormous sums we spend on constant bickering.
Perhaps it is time for the parties to put up their independent plans, issue by issue, on a referendum for citizens to decide. Then we can insist that Congress take action on the results. At least this way we might get a sensible plan to take care of the major problems.
With immigration resolved, we might be able to resolve the health care debacle the same way.
FRED ROGERS
Porchers Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant
Inconvenient truth
It was ironic that in the comic “Pearls Before Swine” that appeared in the April 14 Post and Courier, a character said, “People are lying more effectively than ever before.”
This was just after I had read the opinion page and the latest incorrect statement about Santee Cooper. The author stated that, “We now know that there are bidders who would pay off all the debt and deliver long term rates that are lower than Santee Cooper’s.”
In fact, the hearings have demonstrated that the rate increases planned by Santee Cooper needed to pay off the debt are less than the increases that investor-owned utilities have said would be needed and, looking forward several years, their rates would still be among the lowest, if not the lowest, in the state.
This follows another gross mismanagement of the truth perpetuated by our governor, who told a group of Rotarians in Summerville that selling Santee Cooper was the only answer because an examination of our balance sheet showed it was bankrupt.
The fact is that the credit rating agencies, who are paid to know these things, hold the state’s public utility in higher regard than those pursuing its purchase.
The “Pearls” character warned us to “Question things, question sources, and think critically,” just before he was beaten by a crowd that didn’t appreciate his view. Because sometimes the truth is politically inconvenient.
MIKE LANKFORD
Summerton Court
Pinopolis