Letters to the Editor: Find hope, joy in arts during pandemic

Hope and joy can seem elusive while we struggle with a pandemic.

Fortunately, the town of Mount Pleasant recognizes that the arts, in all their forms, can lift up citizens who are struggling with this new reality.

This year I was honored to be named the recipient of Mount Pleasant’s Culture, Arts & Pride Commission’s 2020 National Arts and Humanities Award.

As this year’s recipient, my wish for Mount Pleasant is that all of us can soon return to a full slate of arts activities: singing, dancing, attending concerts, viewing exhibits and experiencing the full range of artistic expression.

We can each help to keep the artistic fires burning by doing the following:

Focus on equitable access to the arts.

Encourage individuals and organizations to seek out safe and inspiring ways to share the arts.

Encourage businesses and government to find practical ways to support the arts, even, and especially, at this difficult time.

Use whatever personal or collective platform available to promote the arts as catalysts for hopeful, joyful living. For inspiration and practical ideas, type #ArtsCreateHope in web browsers.

As president of the town’s Community Arts Center Committee, I invite residents to contact me for information on how to support our efforts to create a community arts center in Mount Pleasant, which will serve and inspire our residents through all of the arts.

Email me at president@mpcommunityarts.org.

MARIE-LOUISE MORETO

Liberty Court

Mount Pleasant

Fair winds for Paluso

Citadel Commandant Eugene Paluso recently announced plans to retire in June 2021.

Geno will be looked back on as a truly outstanding commandant.

In what is a difficult and, at times, thankless job, he made decisions for the long-term good of the college, above all eliminating, or at least vastly reducing, the shameful hazing of knobs.

He despised this unprofessional, if generally isolated, behavior by a few upperclassmen.

Geno emphasized principled leadership, teachable moments, learning by example and acting for the whole Corps of Cadets, not just individual battalions, companies or platoons.

Our late son, Conor McDowell, Citadel class of 2017 and a member of Alpha Company, rightly saw Geno, a former Navy SEAL team head, as a role model for responsible leadership that he would use in his own career as a Marine officer.

Geno attended Conor’s interment at Arlington Cemetery in July 2019.

Conor, 24, a first lieutenant in the Light Armored Reconnaissance Regiment at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, was tragically killed on maneuvers.

Conor would have been honored to know Geno said his last farewell to him, alongside Citadel cadets, alumni and staff, including former Provost Connie Book and Dean Bo Moore, at a packed reception in the Parish House of historic St. John’s Episcopal Church opposite the White House.

Geno is a man for all seasons, as was our only child, who loved his Marines and was loved by them.

My wife, Susan Flanigan, and Conor, in Marine Valhalla, and I wish Geno, his wife and children fair winds and following seas.

MICHAEL H.C. MCDOWELL

North Queen Street

Chestertown, Maryland

Reuniting families

The Oct. 28 Post and Courier article on S.C. Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach was important as it stressed the immense responsibility the state has in family reunification and child safety.

As head of a local nonprofit that serves kinship families, extended family members raising children to keep them out of foster care, I have worked with DSS and Director Leach. We are fortunate to have him looking out for children, and we must work together as a community to meet the challenges DSS faces.

Foster care licensing of kinship caregivers is a great option when children enter kinship care from foster care.

Most children in kinship care, however, are placed with a relative before being taken into state custody. As a result, these caregivers are not eligible for licensing. This strategy of placing children with family rather than in foster care keeps children out of the overburdened and underfunded child welfare system, and children placed with family fare better, despite experiencing the same types of trauma.

A community response is needed to help these families, because unlicensed kinship families do not receive the same resources and most live at or below the poverty level.

In the tri-county area, HALOS exists solely to meet the special needs of kinship families. Our goal is to strengthen kinship caregivers’ capacity to provide safe, permanent and nurturing homes for children.

Despite risk factors, children in kinship care thrive when they receive the assistance they need.

Please consider joining HALOS in advocating for and supporting kinship families in our community.

KIM CLIFTON

Lacross Road

North Charleston

Hit the mute button

The number and content of the 2020 political TV ads are unbelievable. They are actually a form of propaganda by both parties.

What a waste of millions of dollars spent at the local, state and federal levels on these misleading and unfounded ads.

This money could be better spent for research to fight the COVID-19 crisis as well as other social needs and to help the millions who have lost their jobs and have no income for rent, food or other necessities.

Daily figures that show unemployment claims decreasing are misleading. You need to add the total number of unemployment claims filed since the COVID-19 virus has occurred to get a more accurate figure of how many are suffering and desperate for help.

DONN PITTMAN

Bonneau Lane

Mount Pleasant

Don’t ignore mask safety

We have all read comparisons of mask wearing and traffic laws, like seat belts and motorcycle helmets.

But to me, the use of vaccines and masks to protect others is more like stoplights and stop signs. It is arrogant for someone to think it is their right to ignore these safety measures in the hopes that everyone else will obey them.

This spells doom, not only for those freedom lovers, but for everyone else. They will eventually be victims of Darwin’s law of natural selection, but, unfortunately, they will take a number of others with them.

M. LYNN MOUT

Gray Road

North Charleston