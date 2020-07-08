Letters to the Editor: Filling wetlands causes more flooding

Regarding the top story June 30 about the Long Savannah development:

The increasing number of times there is flooding in the Charleston area isn’t because of some glacier melting in Greenland. It’s because of this: filling wetlands with impervious surfaces over and over.

Jerry Funk

Horncastle Place

Goose Creek

Love, support the US

Now another Fourth of July has come and gone. As I write, I take delight in knowing that most citizens still have tremendous love and appreciation for the American way of life that we have been accustomed to for 244 years, which qualifies us as being more genuine, authentic Americans as opposed to the element on the left.

Skip Lesemann

Lebby Street

James Island

History repeats itself

Every war and advance of fascism is based on nationalism — a strong focus on identifying with a religious, ethnic, racial or national group instead of identifying as an independent human being with an allegiance to others with the ability to think for themselves.

Thoughts of right and wrong, moral or immoral, legal or illegal go by the wayside and are replaced with barbaric and submissive allegiance to a figure perceived as powerful. It’s easy because it doesn’t require thought.

Violent street gangs substitute camaraderie for feelings of love and acceptance. White supremacy, anti-immigration and racist movements are no different. People are looking for a sense of belonging and for someone to blame for their declining employment, education and economic standing.

Rather than get to the crux of the problem, which takes time and effort, it’s easier to blame those one rung lower on the ladder. We need to wake up before history repeats itself.

Beverly Watrous

Cornerstone Lane

Myrtle Beach

Don’t back down

The S.C. Legislative Black Caucus said its legislative priorities are to fund police body cameras, review use-of-force guidelines and add penalties for hate crimes.

Now that the public uproar over George Floyd’s death has focused the state’s attention, why not use this opportunity to demand meaningful change in two more areas where African Americans have suffered for generations: disparities in education and health care.

I wonder how many rioters on King Street had a college degree or a high school diploma. No education, no peace.

Please urge the General Assembly to fund an education bill to give all African American students the education they need to succeed.

South Carolina has refused federal money to expand Medicaid, the low-income health insurance program. No health care, no peace.

Demand that the governor agree to expand Medicaid. The racial disparities in COVID-19 are another reminder that unequal access to health care isn’t just unhealthy, it can be fatal.

The time is right for caucus members to refuse to shut up about basic needs and rights besides problems in law enforcement. If you do, you’ll have plenty of support among many in our multiracial community.

Sharon Fratepietro

George Street

Charleston

Real change

We can take down all the statues in the world, but until kids stay in school and have parental support, nothing is going to change. Taking down a statue is easy. Real change comes only with discipline, sacrifice and personal responsibility.

Ann Carney

Bohicket Road

Johns Island

Support conservation

Thank you to The Post and Courier editorial department for highlighting the good news on conservation and parks. The U.S. Senate passing the Great American Outdoors Act is a huge step toward funding our most successful conservation program, the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Our very own Rep. Joe Cunningham is leading the way for its passage in the House.

Over the past five decades, the LWCF has protected much of the South Carolina coast like Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge and the ACE Basin. At Coastal Expeditions, we work to open the door for our lands and waters to support, heal and inspire people who live and visit here. The plants, animals and people of the Lowcountry, as well as its history and culture, are irreplaceable, and we’re proud to have our congressman carry this message to Washington.

Caroline Bradner

Mill Street

Mount Pleasant