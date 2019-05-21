Recently, Trident United Way made its annual funding announcements. Many of our finest organizations dedicated to helping those most in need saw crippling reductions in funding. I was shocked to learn of these drastic cuts. Equally shocking is the lack of explanation as to why.
In April 2009, with the help of local restaurateurs, I founded Feed the Need, an organization committed to making sure that our area’s soup kitchens and feeding programs could meet their growing needs.
I remember the first meal Feed the Need served at Tricounty Family Ministries. Chef Michelle Weaver, the team from Charleston Grill and dedicated employees from Belmond Charleston Place served more than 400 people that day. Ten years later, Feed the Need continues to serve meals to those in need and has raised over $1 million to support two organizations essential to the fabric of our community: Tricounty Family Ministries and One80 Place.
Today, these organizations need our help again. Without essential funding to meet basic needs, those most vulnerable will continue to suffer. Those on the cusp of ending their homelessness or finding employment will see dramatic cuts to services. Essential medical services for those without insurance may evaporate. Food may be denied where needed. We must not let this happen.
I am asking my friends and neighbors for help to continue these critical missions.
As a community, we rally when we need to. Now is the time to rally again. Please join me and help these organizations replace the much needed funding they lost. Learn more about them, make a donation, volunteer. See for yourself how your direct support can get lasting results.
For more information on each organization go to: www.tricountyfamilyministries.org or call 843-747-1788; and one80place.org or call 843-723-9477.
MICKEY BAKST
Beech Hill Lane
Mount Pleasant
I-526 money pit
Let me get this straight. Despite years of planning, the I-526 extension “restart” has no exact path or current environmental approvals and is estimated to cost $725 million.
That equals about $100 million per mile of road and even this astronomical figure is certain to rise over time.
I don’t care what the supposed benefits of this project are. This is fiscal insanity for taxpayers. No wonder this country is awash in trillions of dollars of debt. It appears supporters of this project didn’t learn much from our recent nuclear plant debacle.
CHUCK JAYMES
Fort Johnson Road
Charleston
School boards
The Post and Courier hit on a subject of significance in a May 5 article, “Legislators: SC teachers should direct their ire at local school boards too,” according to Republican legislators.
To begin, I think it’s a bad idea for teachers to direct their displeasure at school board members.
In school districts with a majority of board members in sync with one another, having an agenda of their own that has little to do with improving student learning, teachers displaying hostility toward board members may find it detrimental to their job security.
School boards are autonomous entities apart from the state. They set their own policies, hire superintendents and approve the hiring of personnel.
These powers are decisive and can be abused by board members if they perceive their authority is being challenged by teachers.
South Carolina’s high-achieving school districts have established some form of reasoned communications with teachers.
In most failing districts, however, decision making is personal and dictatorial, not educational.
Teachers in those districts do not want to be singled out as difficult.
If anyone should be directing their ire at school boards, it should be state legislators.
With the state attempting to undo the damage of incompetent school boards by taking control of school districts, how board members are selected needs to be re-examined by legislators.
People serving on school boards need to be vetted in, not voted in.
LAKARR COOPER
Hope Harbor Drive
Greeleyville
Frothy Beard
No one who actually works at Frothy Beard Brewing wrote the outrageous online comments about abortion in a now-deleted Facebook post. They were written by Wesley Donehue, an investor. Every employee and manager and the founders of this brewery are bearing the emotional weight of this event.
Paul Simon wrote “the words of the prophet are written on the subway walls and tenement halls,” and from the multitude of reactions from the employees and customers of this brewery, many prophets are speaking.
May it always be so. The investor’s words have no power over me, because he is wrong, but blaming the brewery for his ignorance is unfair.
SIDNEYE HENDERSON
Daniel Ellis Drive
James Island