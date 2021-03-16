Letters to the Editor: Federal COVID-19 relief package is needed

The Friday editorial that criticized the size of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is shortsighted.

In a time of deep recession, it is imperative that the government provide funding to ensure that the economy doesn’t slide into a deep depression that prolongs the time needed to recover.

As many in government have said, it is better to err on the side of too much funding rather than too little.

I think the child tax credit is one of the most transformative elements of the package, potentially lifting half of our children out of poverty.

Income disparity has been widening, and the pandemic has made it even worse. By ensuring a basic income for all children, everyone will benefit from a more stable workforce.

JAN ANDERSON

Seagrass Lane

Isle of Palms

Protect my gun rights

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

If I have the right to possess an item but I must first get permission to possess that item, do I have the right of possession? Or do those who must give me permission own my right?

It used to be that my government had the necessary responsibility to assure the public that those wishing to purchase a firearm had not been criminally convicted of a crime. But my government was not allowed to drag its feet in doing so or, after a short period of time, the law granted me the ability to own a firearm.

But the Enhanced Background Checks Act, H.R. 1446, which is being touted as closing the “Charleston loophole,” would remove the guarantee that my government cannot drag its feet in my approval process.

Yes, I may petition for a faster review, and the attorney general is obligated to expedite my request, but there is no penalty should that not occur. I still may not purchase a firearm.

So again I ask: If I have the right to possess an item but I must first get permission to possess that item, do I have the right of possession? Or do those who must give me permission own my right?

FORREST BONNER

Madison Court

Mount Pleasant

Mace gun vote wrong

With her vote against the bill designed to close the “Charleston loophole,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace continues to prove that she is out of touch with the Lowcountry and nothing more than a partisan warrior.

At the 2019 Charleston Forum, I sat in the audience and listened to then S.C. Rep. Mace extol the virtues of coming together and healing our community across partisan lines.

It is often said that actions speak louder than words, and Congresswoman Mace has declined to take healing action by voting against a bill that would have prevented the sale of the gun used to kill nine fellow Charlestonians inside Emanuel AME Church.

It is sadly predictable that Mace would spend so much time on national talk shows rather than representing her constituents in the Lowcountry, but we must not forget in 2022 that her actions and votes are failing to live up to her sometimes lofty rhetoric and ability to represent our South Carolina values in Washington.

DREW HOWELL

Yeadon Avenue

Charleston

Try this festival idea

I read with great interest Food Editor Hanna Raskin’s Wednesday Post and Courier article on the Charleston Wine + Food Festival as well as the Friday rebuttal letter from the festival director.

What the festival lacks is a low- to no-cost series of events similar to those of Piccolo Spoleto. That would go a long way toward engaging the general population and giving the event a less elite tone.

DENNIS ZABAWA

Pine Cone Court

Ladson

Goldberg off base

Syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg’s Friday commentary fosters an unfortunate narrative.

His column provides comfort to climate deniers, those who oppose vaccines and others who dismiss evidence and data to further question the findings of science.

Taken together, both the column’s headline, “The problem with just following what the scientists say,” and concluding sentence, “Science must have a voice in that conversation, but it’s just one of many,” suggest that the expertise of scientists carries little more weight than nonscientific “other voices.”

It benefits us all to remember that throughout history, science has been mankind’s most successful systematic pursuit of knowledge and the truths of how nature works.

Of course, one of the most conspicuous testimonials to what science is able to achieve takes the form of its remarkable discovery of a totally new kind of vaccine that is starting to rescue us from a deadly pandemic.

As if we don’t already have enough problems with people who ignore evidence, Mr. Goldberg’s suggestion that the voice of scientific experts is just “another voice among many” is a message that does not serve us well.

DAVE BROWN

Creek Landing Street

Charleston