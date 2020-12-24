Letters to the Editor: Expensive parking via text disenfranchises move vulnerable

I have been mulling over the Dec. 14 Post and Courier article about Charleston sanctioning parking via text in one downtown lot. It is very troubling to me.

It seems that many people will be affected by this, including those without smartphones; seasoned citizens who support the arts, shops and restaurants of Charleston; parents who struggle with college tuition and would like to visit their children; congregants of downtown churches; and those who simply cannot afford the $32.50 for six hours of parking cited in the article.

To patronize downtown Charleston, people will be forced to buy a smartphone and pay to park so they can support Charleston.

It’s nice that the company is doing a reeducation program and offering ambassadors to help us spend our money.

RHODA K. BUTLER

Butler Plantation Avenue

Yonges Island

Protect from flooding

Flooding in Charleston is a critical concern for many, especially those who live in low-lying areas and experience constant flooding.

The Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a nearly 8-mile sea wall to surround the peninsula and protect it from storm surge flooding.

With the global sea levels rising, flooding will follow that same trend and the frequency will only increase.

Even though the main goal of the seawall is to protect from storm surges, it also will be a valuable resource in minimizing flooding as the tides rise.

Despite the high cost of $1.7 billion for the construction, this is only short-term; the long-term cost will be $4 billion in damage from flooding, which can be prevented by the seawall over the next 50 years.

CAMERON CAMPBELL

St. Phillip Street

Charleston

US, Russia in cyber war

A state of war exists between the United States and Russia. The conflict is taking place on a relatively new battlefield: the internet.

To date, most of us have not been directly involved, nor have any American lives been lost.

But make no mistake, a war is underway and is escalating. And we are woefully behind in dealing with it.

Our intelligence services have reported that the Russians have been weaponizing the internet, interfering with our elections and sowing seeds of division in our society.

The recent “cyber hack” on several of our major federal agencies represents an escalation and a warning.

The U.S. military is aware of the threat, but no unified approach has been agreed upon to protect the country.

Historians note that every war begins with combatants expecting to employ the successful tactics of the last war, only to realize they must adjust to new weapons and tactics.

I suggest that nothing less than a new branch of service, a Cyber Command, be created and elevated to equal status with the other military branches. Elements of such a command exist in our military.

A cyber command, which is a part of the National Security Agency, is responsible, but a more comprehensive, unified approach is called for.

Before we pour more funding into bigger bombs, better planes and faster ships, the United States should recognize that a new type of warfare exists and devote our national focus and funding to deal with the existential Russian enemy.

PETER WERTIMER

Rose Hill Lane

Mount Pleasant

Don’t sue Google

Last week, many attorneys general, including South Carolina’s Alan Wilson, followed the lead of the

Department of Justice and filed an unwarranted lawsuit against Google.

This lawsuit aims to break up Google as a company.

Given the crucial role tech companies such as Google have played in helping American businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, is now really the right time to go after Big Tech?

Instead of attacking companies like Google, we should be supporting them.

These companies provide valuable digital tools to businesses, such as online sales, digital advertising and video conferencing.

Thousands of South Carolina businesses count on these vital resources to keep their doors open.

It would be devastating for companies if they were no longer able to access these tech tools.

ROBBY HILL

Founder and CEO of HillSouth

West Palmetto Street

Florence

Never again

After reading the Nov. 9 Post

and Courier article about Bill Stern being appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, I had to respond.

When I read of the sad, horrible things that the Jews went through in the death camps, it’s always heartbreaking.

Six million innocent people lost their lives, all because Adolf Hitler wanted to create a perfect Aryan race.

I hope something like that never happens again.

The Stern family and other Holocaust survivors have my deepest sympathy.

KIM PROCHAZKA

Harmony Hall Lane

Round O