Letters to the Editor: Enough talk: Unite for the greater good

The past few months have both split us apart and brought us together in ways we never could have anticipated.

We have seen the best of humanity as friends, neighbors and strangers unite to care for one another during the ongoing

COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly, we were all reminded humanity has an ugly side, and there is more work to be done so that all people are treated with dignity and respect.

Words alone will not solve decades of

injustice. Many people have never experienced discrimination and will never fully feel the pain some in our community are going through. Still, the solution is inside all of us.

Perhaps thoughtful action with a focus on championing diversity, equity and inclusion needs to be at the front of our minds.

Our city’s spirit to serve came through after the senseless damage to King Street businesses caused by those who were not peaceful protesters of injustice. Volunteers of all races flocked to downtown to clean up and offer support to the city I love, and to the people and businesses impacted.

As the chairman of the Trident United Way board, I invite you to engage with us: volunteer, lend your voice to the cause and continue to unite this community.

Trident United Way leads collaboration with an equitable lens focused on quality education for all children, financial stability for families and a healthy community for all.

Now is the time to act. Let’s give of ourselves to Live United.

FLEETWOOD S. HASSELL

Trident United Way Board Chairman

Meeting Street

Charleston

Mail-in voting

Two recent letters that slammed mail-in voting offerred no supporting facts.

I favor the mail-in/absentee voting option because it has more upsides than downsides.

On one hand, it’s more convenient, more pandemic-safe and more likely to overcome voter suppression.

On the other, it’s no more prone to voter fraud than what we’ve seen in gerrymandering, phony eligibility requirements or dirty tricks by political operatives to suppress or pervert in-person voting.

That’s just my opinion based on available facts from credible sources.

My larger concern is about pressure to accept the beliefs of others because they “know better,” hold positions of power or yell louder, and not because of unbiased evidence.

I’ll listen, analyze and make up my own mind, thank you.

I’m especially skeptical of people who are threatened by fact checks.

DOC ARDREY

Oyster Bay Drive

Summerville

Adams for Senate 44

As a constituent in state Senate District 44, I cringed while watching our representative as he was arrested on a drunken driving charge, the now-famous police car video and the fallout, which included the case being thrown out on a technicality.

It’s time to bring honor back to the office. This is why I am supporting Brian Adams. I’ve known Mr. Adams for many years and am positive he will do a wonderful job for the people, as he’s one of the most selfless individuals I’ve ever known.

He won’t be bought by special interests and will represent us with honor and integrity. Rest assured, Brian is a true conservative and has voted Republican for decades.

He has attended the local Berkeley County Republican Breakfasts as well as other conservative gatherings for years.

Don’t be fooled by slick advertisements meant to deflect your attention. Vote for Brian Adams.

JODY THOMAS

North Pembroke Drive

Goose Creek

Quick for Dist. 112

I am glad to see additional interest in the Democratic primary election for S.C. House District 112 (Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island) after newcomer David Quick became a candidate in this diverse district.

David Quick has been an environnmental activist for much of the 32-plus years I have known him. When he was not working for our beloved Post and Courier as a reporter, Mr. Quick was likely at the Pitt Street Bridge with his rescue dogs, or with feet and hands in the pluff mud, cleaning up marshes and seeding oyster beds all over the Lowcountry.

As a beekeeper and organic gardener, he brings a rare, in-depth understanding of healthy environmental interdependence.

He has held a lifelong commitment to fitness to maintain a healthy competitive running/energy balance. If you run or have cycled East of the Cooper, you have undoubtedly passed him on your path.

Quick is a son of a minister, a revered Duke University professor of theology, and member of a very close family.

My years of observation, friendship and his years writing for the newspaper leave no doubt of his values, credibility and capability.

His knowledge of District 112 makes him the best candidate to represent us. Please vote for David Quick in the June 9 Democratic primary.

DON BOLGER

Glencoe Drive

Mount Pleasant