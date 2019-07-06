Finally, a local representative has said “enough is enough” to development that would “further destroy the pristine beauty of our wetlands,” as reported in the July 3 Post and Courier.
Would that Rep. Wendell Gilliard’s strong defense of creeks and marshes find an audience in Mount Pleasant and Charleston County Council’s plan to widen S.C. Highway 41.
ELIZABETH VARY
Black River Drive
Mount Pleasant
Carolina Day
I had the privilege of participating in the annual Carolina Day parade in Charleston on June 28. I congratulate the organizers and participants. As many South Carolinians know, the event commemorates the South Carolina Militia victory, under Col. William Moultrie, over the British fleet on Sullivan’s Island in 1776.
However, we have two suggestions for the organizers next year:
First, perform South Carolina’s majestic state song by Henry Timrod and Anna Custis Burgess.
Second, choose a speaker who is not only a scholar, but also understands why South Carolinians fought.
Dr. Jack Warren, director of the Society of the Cincinnati, commendably explained why the Battle of Sullivan’s Island was important to our history. However, his attempt to graft the ideals of the French Revolution onto the American Revolution fell short.
Col. Moultrie and his men were not social revolutionaries. If someone had said they were fighting for universal equality, same-sex marriage, and feminism, they would have fought on the other side.
Col. Moultrie and his men fought not for an “idea” but against intrusive government. Independent of anything called the United States, South Carolinians fought for their own independence.
The emblem of the coiled rattlesnake, which embodies the intent of our ancestors, appears today on millions of flags, license plates and bumper stickers throughout America. Born as the Gadsden Flag in our own state, it proudly bears the motto “Don’t tread on me.”
RICHARD HINES
South Lafayette Street
Mayesville
Needs of the poor
For those of us living in the city of Charleston, we can look askance at how little our neighboring municipalities are doing to service the needs of the poor.
Living downtown, it is easy to look toward Mount Pleasant and ask how they can carry so light of a burden.
While the peninsula strains from providing shelter to the homeless and the perpetually indigent at our shelters and projects, where are the “affordable housing” complexes to the east?
Where are your soup kitchens, your high poverty schools and your housing for the elderly?
While I’m sure many residents of the colony to the east can feel morally satisfied volunteering twice a year and giving their spare change to the supplicant at the off-ramp, it is not enough. The town of Mount Pleasant is building no new public housing and has no homeless shelter; meanwhile, it enjoys an elevated median income upwards of $90K. You can do more.
In many cities, there are covert efforts to reduce the indigent population through offering free one-way bus tickets to other cities. I recommend we start offering free one-way tickets to Snee Farm, I’On and Carolina Park, and let those communities feed, clothe, shelter, police and educate their new residents.
CHARLES LANE
Nassau Street
Charleston
Standards needed
It starts out with well-meaning intentions, and innocently enough, so much so that anyone opposed to the proposal that minimal standards need to be crafted for a given class of service providers would be deemed crazy.
It is understood that once crafted, those service providers would have to be certified as meeting the standards in order to do business.
Some examples are colleges and universities for their teacher education programs, hospitals for patient care, manufacturing plants’ processes and the credentials of “experts” in certain fields of expertise.
Standards are crafted by individuals well versed in the enterprise, and an overseer is tasked with managing how it works.
Then, over time, it is all too common that many who gravitate into the overseer ranks figure ways to have service providers be busy 24/7 keeping up with inconsequential changes to the checklist of what it takes to meet the standards.
Functionaries, doing what they do best, can become increasingly out of touch with the enterprise they are supposed to be overseeing. In fact, it can be that some were hired as overseer because they showed great promise as functionaries, even though they had no background in the enterprise being overseen.
The ultimate indignity occurs when, without seeking input from those who know the nitty-gritty of the service provider industry, additional standards are crafted that are trendy, irrelevant or even harmful.
Of course, many of our politicians and bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., view their role, their party or their worldview as more important than the country they are supposed to be managing.
But that is a topic for another day. No, wait. I guess I’ve already addressed it.
MICK NORTON
Forde Row
Charleston
College costs
I entered the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in the summer of 1968.
Tuition was $180 a semester for 30 credit hours. I made $100 a week. Books were $50 a semester and parking was $10 for the year.
So do the math. For less than three weeks of pay, I was able to pay for a semester of college.
College today is a business and not about education. As of June 2018, student debt in the United States was about $1.52 trillion, according to Forbes.
Administrators and professors are simply overpaid. What a scam.
ANDY WERNER
Coosaw Creek
North Charleston