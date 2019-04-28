Cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women claiming the lives of one in three women, forces us to consider that women we know and love can be affected at any age. In fact, heart disease today claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined.
There is good news. According to the American Heart Association, about 80 percent of heart disease and strokes can be prevented by understanding your family health history, knowing your numbers and making lifestyle changes.
Beating heart disease and strokes gives women more time to be change makers, and business leaders and innovators more time to be moms, sisters, partners and friends. Beating cardiovascular disease means more time to be you.
We are proud to chair this year’s Charleston Go Red For Women Luncheon at Hotel Bennett on May 23. The annual luncheon is in support of the national initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as the top killers of women.
Go Red For Women is designed to empower women to take charge of their health and collectively wipe out heart disease and stroke.
Nationally, heart disease and stroke kills one woman every 80 seconds.
To learn more about the event, go to CharlestonGoRedLuncheon.heart.org.
KATE MARTY CAPERTON
DITA BROWN
2019 Charleston Go Red For Women
Luncheon Chairs
Johnnie Dodds Boulevard
Mount Pleasant
Drug connection
Regarding the April 16 story, “Amid national epidemic, experts in SC look at link between marijuana and opioid addiction.”
Puzzled by what to do about the connection between cannabis and opioids?
Ask the experts, those folks recovering from addiction.
HOPE HERR
Ventura Place
Mount Pleasant
Graham’s wrong
Why does Sen. Lindsey Graham keep lying to his constituents?
Last week, Graham repeatedly said the Mueller report exonerates President Donald Trump, which is a bald-faced lie.
And since the Mueller report, in its redacted form, is available for all to read, I suggest everyone do just that. Read it. Don’t take my word for it.
And certainly don’t take Lindsey Graham’s word. Use your God-given brain and read the document. It is long but exceedingly clear: Donald Trump is in a whole lot of trouble. Obstruction of justice may be just the tip of the iceberg.
And remember, “I don’t even know any Russians!” Well, apparently, the Trump campaign that didn’t know any Russians had as many as 140 contacts with Russians.
Proving conspiracy is tough, says special counsel Robert Mueller, because the obstruction is allegedly ongoing, and many of Trump’s associates allegedly continue to lie to investigators.
So it’s not over. However, 14 related cases have been referred to prosecutors for the Southern District of New York and the Eastern District of Virginia.
The report also links the Trump campaign to Wikileaks, so the possible extradition of Julian Assange to the United States promises more bad news for Trump. Sad.
On April 23, Trump’s private attorneys filed all kinds of lawsuits against his own government.
He really doesn’t want you to see his taxes, which begs the question: Where does his money come from anyway?
And again, why does Lindsey Graham keep lying to us?
LOUISE MILLER
Sanibel Street
Mount Pleasant
Food for thought
Human population growth can outstrip natural resources.
When talk is about how human population growth and congestion affects the quality of life in the greater Charleston area, please consider broader perspectives.
The best answer may not always be to increase infrastructure to accommodate population growth.
Maybe, our leaders should give more consideration to decisions that drive economic growth that, in turn, drive population growth and lead to a decrease in the quality of life.
Consider that more is not always better.
COLEMAN DANGERFIELD
Lazy Hill Road
Moncks Corner
Right direction
In response to a April 23 letter writer, with apologies:
It’s time for all Americans to be concerned about the direction we are heading.
Whether you support President Donald Trump or not, what is taking place in our country is unprecedented.
Never before have we seen a sitting president attacked by both Congress and left-wing social media with such venom.
The president understands the balance of power between the branches of government.
With an adversarial Congress, however, he doesn’t care. He will do right by
the American people regardless.
His disgust for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Adam Schiff is proof positive that they have lost touch with their senses.
The adage comes to mind, “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”
With Trump, we are well on a path to a greater America than ever before. Just check out the promises made and the ones he has kept.
The others he is still fighting hard for.
Yes, he thinks he is the smartest man in the world. This is debatable, but he does have that old-fashioned American can-do spirit. That in itself goes a long way for this former sailor.
Did he really say that he, and he, alone can solve America’s problems? If so, here, hold my beer, I’ll help!
We are being led by a man with a firm grip on reality, with an attitude. He might be rude, crude and socially unacceptable, but he believes in you and I and America. God bless our president.
NORMAN W. MEYER JR.
Trailmore Drive
Charleston
Drop exception
No citizen is above the law and this should include whoever is in the President’s Office.
Let’s have Congress eliminate the exception currently in place that exempts the President from being indicted.
DENNY CIGANOVIC
Carmel Bay Drive
Mount Pleasant