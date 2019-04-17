Joshua Spivak’s April 9 op-ed, “Electoral College not what Founding Fathers envisioned,” makes some interesting historical points, but is crafted as a presentation of trees for which the forest doesn’t matter.
The writer says that the Constitutional Convention of 1787 was interested in establishing a structure that would avoid “cabals” (political parties) and foreign corruption, and then within two sentences states that the Electoral College “failed to achieve most of what the founders designed it to do.”
The inference we are evidently supposed to draw is that the Russian-influenced political ads in our 2016 election and the existence of political parties are attributable to the existence of the Electoral College. The writer further points out that the founders didn’t like the idea of a popular election and that the Electoral College evolved as merely one alternative to avoiding a popular vote for president.
I am reminded of the DuPont research chemist who was tasked with investigating one thing and in the process wound up discovering Teflon. Just because he was not tasked with discovering Teflon, let’s not badmouth the product for it possesses some wonderful qualities.
Likewise, the Electoral College possesses some wonderful qualities. For one, it guides presidential candidates toward appealing to the entire country, not just to sufficient constituencies. Without the Electoral College, the least tiring way for a candidate to win would be to visit only big population centers and make promises that would appeal accordingly. As a result, a small number of states would control who becomes president, election after election. It would be a waste of time for a candidate to campaign in Montana or even in South Carolina.
And once a candidate is elected, taking the time to promote legislation that helps voters who don’t matter wouldn’t be a high priority.
Describing another plus of the Electoral College first requires the observation that a few states want to proportion their Electoral College votes to approximate their popular vote while some others want to allocate their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the nationwide popular vote. Gee, political scheming might be at work here.
If every state were to do the latter, the Electoral College would become redundant to the nationwide popular vote. The same is true if every state were to do the former because the few states that would control the nationwide popular vote would have all the power.
Another plus for the Electoral College occurs when all of a state’s Electoral College votes go to the candidate who wins the state’s popular vote, because contested elections would occur only in states that have razor-thin vote total differences.
Imagine the contested election mess that would occur in every precinct nationwide if the nationwide popular vote were to determine the president.
MICK NORTON
Professor Emeritus of Mathematics
College of Charleston
Forde Row
Charleston
Banning bans
Can we really ban bans? This whole thing sounds a little absurd.
I propose this: Let’s introduce a bill that bans bans from being able to be banned.
Wait, what happens if someone comes along afterward and bans banning bans from being able to be banned?
Do you think we can introduce another bill?
Let’s try again.
I propose we ban banning bans that ban bans being banned by banning all bans — no take backs.
But what if someone else comes along and bans banning bans banning bans that ban bans, no take backs squared?
Crud.
OK, let’s ban banning bans banning bans that ban banning bans, no take backs infinity.
Wow, politics is hard.
RICHARD BRENDEL
Center Street
Folly Beach
Notre Dame loss
It was with a very sad heart that I watched on television the fire that damaged Notre Dame in Paris.
I visited Notre Dame on several visits to Paris. It was a treasure among the great cathedrals of the world and filled with priceless artwork and relics.
It stood for more than 800 years and was the site of historic events, including the crowning of Napoleon as emperor of France.
I know it will be rebuilt, but it will not be the same. I wonder what will happen to the remains of those entombed there.
I trust that the remains will be returned when the new cathedral is built.
This should be a wake up call to the world’s great cathedrals. They must install fire detectors and firefighting equipment.
Heaven forbid the same thing happen to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York or
St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
ERNEST J. BERGER
Deer Point Drive
Seabrook Island
Golf course
Another example of great leadership by Charleston City Council is the recent Municipal Golf Course fiasco.
Completely unknown to the City Council, Mayor John Tecklenburg sought to agree to rent the popular course to the U.S. Women’s Open for exclusive parking from May 27 to June 2.
Additionally, the agreement included nonexclusive use from May 20 to June 14 as a lay-down area for their equipment used to prepare the Charleston Country Club course.
The city would have been paid a total rental of only $5,000. The estimate of initial loss to the city was budgeted at $50,000. This budgeted amount does not specifically address damage to the course.
Inclement weather could extend the course repair time and increase more lost revenue to the city.
Mayor Tecklenburg seemingly has the interest of the city at heart, but too frequently his efforts are misguided and the taxpayers are paying for his lack of fiscal responsibility and understanding.
People who are not in the know claim that City Council does not support the mayor.
The truth is City Council supports the people of Charleston first and foremost.
This is easily demonstrated by the fact that City Council members voted down this proposal.
AUBRY G. ALEXANDER II
Former Charleston City Councilman District 9
Parkshore Drive
Charleston
Legal cannabis
If the federal government ever declares cannabis legal, South Carolina will secede from the union once again.
While the rest of the states revel in ill-gotten revenue and fall into a sinful abyss, South Carolina will be a shining star.
DON WATTS
Clarksville Lane
Goose Creek
Comparisons
Having read Sen. Lindsey Graham’s glowing commentary about Fritz Hollings in the April 15 Post and Courier, I can only think how he must realize how far he and Sen. Tim Scott fall short in comparison.
PATRICE KATSANEVAKIS
North Shem Drive
Mount Pleasant