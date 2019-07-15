There was a recent appalling show of obsequiousness to our adversary by the president of the United States of America.
To provide merriment and smirking laughs to a vile and sneaky action of election interference in American democracy has to be the lowest of the low in the current management of the U.S. relationship with Russia.
President Donald Trump, after the election fiasco, should be in grave thought that his edgy Electoral election to the presidency was “illegitimate.”
The mere fact of Russian meddling should wipe the smirk off his face pretty quick in that a traditional U.S. enemy arguably helped him to win power.
He should be wary that he’s not already in the pocket of the wily Vladimir Putin, who lives by a different set of rules. It is a point to ponder in the U.S.-Russian relationship.
RICHARD UJVARY
Waterlily Way
Summerville
Car inspections
It seems that we can never actually get rid of a bad law. We just put it away temporarily. Rep. Wendell Gilliard wants to reimpose auto inspections.
We had a lot of fatal accidents in 2017, almost 1,000. So, he thinks that making us get our cars inspected every year will change that. Are vehicle defects the reason for those accidents? The July 15 Post and Courier article didn’t say. But it did say that insurance rates in states that do have inspections don’t show it. Even a mechanics interviewed didn’t think it would affect accidents, saying, “I think the cellphone issue is a much bigger concern.”
Nevertheless, Gilliard wants to press on. Will it cost you more? Yes! Will it result in fewer deaths? No proof of that was given. Will it result in cheaper insurance? Not necessarily. It will put another layer of bureaucracy between you and driving your car. It will give police another reason to pull you over. It will be another bar to poor people owning their own vehicle, in a state unconcerned about public transportation or pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
Everything is bad about this proposal. I urge our state representatives to give this vehicle inspection idea the heave-ho. And to Rep. Gilliard, start proposing laws that will increase our freedom rather than putting us more in thrall to the government. If you do that, you’ll have helped your constituents way more than by making them shell out more of their money to the government.
GLORIA B. JENKINS
Stonewood Drive
Charleston
USC president
Will someone please help Gov. Henry McMaster? He seems to have the University of South Carolina, my alma mater, confused with The Citadel.
If it were searching for a new president, former West Point Superintendent and retired Army Gen. Robert Caslen would be a superb pick, even without an earned doctorate.
Gen. Caslen without doubt is a fine person, but he would be a poor choice for USC, where few students march on campus.
JACK BASS
Queen Street
Charleston
Base housing woes
The July 7 Post and Courier article about the horrific conditions found in military housing was very discouraging.
As a retired military family, we cannot imagine being subjected to the conditions presented with a long bureaucratic process for redress.
When my husband was a base commander, a resident could speak to him directly and he could immediately contact the on-base housing office and see that things were fixed.
Now, it appears, most military housing is administered by private companies that seem to be very unresponsive. The fewer repairs, the more money they make.
Unfortunately, the American people have been sold on the idea that a for-profit health care system, a for-profit prison system and a for-profit military housing system will somehow be more efficient.
It is more efficient all right, but the upshot is health care is more expensive and drugs are outrageously expensive.
The less recreation, the fewer guards. The poorer quality of food, the more the prison company makes.
The fewer repairs of military housing, the more the private company will make.
We are seeing the results of this short-term thinking and it is very destructive.
You can bet the people who run these businesses make much more than the government employees who once held these positions. And, their primary interest is profit, not service. Maybe the profit motive is not the answer to every situation.
ELLIE SETSER
Trail Hollow Drive
Charleston
Internet outage
I would like to ask Brian Hicks what is so wrong with people who “found a way to get online so that they could report being offline ... and post pictures of the U.S. flag. You know, to prove how patriotic they are.”
How can he surmise that they were trying to prove anything?
Even if they were, what is wrong with being patriotic? What is so wrong with posting a picture of the American flag? Why is it such a bad thing?
Mr. Hicks should thank his lucky stars (and stripes) that we live in a country where he, especially as a journalist, has the freedom to publish his opinion.
EMILIE WOLITZER
Candela Grove Drive
Charleston