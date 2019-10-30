On Nov. 5, voters have a chance to head to the polls in local elections. But will they? In our tri-county area, voter turnout for local elections is typically less than 20%. That means a small group of voters makes big decisions for the rest of us.

These elections are sometimes called “off-cycle elections” because the races are all local; statewide and national races are held in even-numbered years.

But municipal races have an enormous impact on our communities. Local governments are charged with many decisions on zoning, infrastructure, public safety and community amenities such as parks and libraries.

We find that one of the biggest barriers voters have in local elections is a lack of information on candidates and the issues.

To remove this barrier and help voters participate in their democracy, the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.

VOTE411.org is a free “one-stop shop” for election information. Voters can simply go to the website, enter their address and are provided a personalized ballot with candidate information, polling place locations, a voter registration tool and other helpful election information.

We are pleased to provide this resource so voters can know more about what and who will be on their ballots.

Please visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan, share the website with your friends and neighbors and cast your votes confidently on Nov. 5.

BARBARA GRIFFIN

President, League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area

Hidden Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant

Vote Tecklenburg

The Oct. 18 Post and Courier review of Charleston’s mayoral candidates put a premium on John Tecklenburg’s affable, engaging and positive personality.

These are often overlooked leadership attributes. It seems we have taken enjoyment out of public service. John won’t let this happen if he is allowed to continue in his style.

When public service can optimistically engage citizens, avoid wasteful confrontations and motivate volunteers, the efforts of a leader are magnified exponentially.

Mayor Tecklenburg is a master at bringing out the best in people despite criticism and dissent from City Council members, some of whom are running against him.

The “people person” John Tecklenburg could not have been more salient than in a recently delivered eulogy for Dick Davenport. This was not bully pulpit posturing so common in the past. All the focus was on King Street’s greatest leader in the revival of our business district and how citizen engagement can do more than any ordinance, subsidized project or political maneuvering to improve the quality of life for citizens.

He took no credit for his long personal relationship that blossomed into a sustainable coalition of retailers and a supportive public.

Voters need to see the value of capitalizing on relationships that enable citizens to make a difference that lasts far longer than the fervor of campaign promises and unfounded criticism. Defiant council members should be replaced by candidates backed by the Lowcountry Livability PAC and by returning John Tecklenburg to the office of mayor.

RICK REED

Lenwood Boulevard

Charleston

Domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge that domestic violence is an epidemic that affects us all, a month to learn more about the problem and a month to be advocates for ending the violence.

Much more can be done and needs to be done in South Carolina and locally to combat domestic violence. South Carolina is one of the deadliest states for women, consistently ranking among the top 10 states in deaths related to domestic violence.

In some years, we’ve held the top position.

Most recently, S.C. ranks as the fifth deadliest state in the number of women killed by an intimate partner. In Charleston County, two women, Karen Yarborough and Ebony Clare, were killed in September.

My Sister’s House Inc., the region’s longest operating domestic violence organization, recently started a campaign to create greater awareness and to challenge people to speak up about the problem.

The organization’s mission is to end domestic violence in the Lowcountry.

It is time for us to tackle the problems. Shelters are full. Resources are strained, and the economic cost is estimated between $6 billion and $12 billion a year nationwide.

The primary victims are women and children. They carry the scars and may suffer a lifetime of emotional trauma as a result. It would be a mistake to assume that this doesn’t affect the Lowcountry.

It’s time to face facts and to tell the full story. Speak out. Someone has to.

DEBBIE EASTERLING

Volunteer, My Sister’s House

Sterling Marsh Lane

Johns Island

Truth and virtue

The phrase, Veritas Et Virtus or Truth and Virtue, appears on the Benedict College seal. The Oct. 28 Post and Courier article indicated the college had little or no control over the president’s appearance over the weekend. No wonder the forum did not turn out as planned.

BARBARA MEASTER

Bent Twig

Johns Island