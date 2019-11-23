“Transformation” is the new code word related to educational promotion.

It is an offer to fix our schools through the efforts of S.C. colleges, which are apparently willing to combine their assets to assist high- need communities.

It is important to note that out-of-school factors account for about 80% of differences in student achievement. To really transform schools, it would be necessary to also grant waivers from some state regulations.

In each failing school, there can be innovations such as year-round schools, longer school days, greater parental involvement, teaching assistants in every classroom and even free meals.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

Santee Cooper

I keep seeing headlines and social media posts saying that Santee Cooper is asking for a taxpayer bailout and to shift debt to taxpayers.

This is false and misleading.

Santee Cooper buys insurance from three different insurance companies. One of those insurance companies is state-owned and the two others are private.

Santee Cooper pays premiums to each of these companies for certain insurance coverage, much like we pay premiums for insurance on our vehicles and homes.

When certain events occur, we expect our insurance company to pay us. Why? Because premiums ensure payments are available to us when we need them.

Similarly, Santee Cooper believes certain payments are rightfully available to the utility, which is why a lawsuit was filed against the three insurance companies.

The lawsuit is a dispute over coverage; it is not asking a state-owned agency to use tax proceeds to bail it out or shift debt to taxpayers.

Any person or media outlet that states differently is simply wrong.

JENNIFER WADFORD

Director, Wholesale Power Contract Administration at Santee Cooper

Levee Drive

Moncks Corner

Selling puppies

There are dozens of pet stores in Summerville that do not sell puppies. Only one does. Stores that do this are outdated and socially unacceptable.

Consumers are now more aware of the puppy-mill-to-pet-store supply chain, and most do not support that model.

There are more than 60 pet stores in the state that operate successfully without selling puppies. Of the top 25 pet store chains in this country, only Petland sells puppies. All the others focus on selling products and services.

Pet stores, like any other business, need to change their mode of operation based on consumer attitudes. The humane pet store model is not just profitable, it is better for animals and is a model that consumers want to support.

Pet stores that adopt a humane model are tapping into a $72 billion industry, according to the American Pet Products Association.

The only business segment that has declined, and is predicted to continue this slide, is the sale of live animals.

The puppy-selling pet store in Summerville should revert to its previous business model of helping animals find loving homes with local rescue and shelter groups.

Please contact Summerville Town Council members and ask them to introduce an ordinance that puts a stop to puppy-selling pet stores.

JAMIE ABODEELY

Crossroads Drive

North Charleston

Blind loyalty

Contrary to a Nov. 16 Post and Courier letter to the editor, “impeachment” is not the worst word in our vocabulary.

Blind loyalty and ignorance of the facts makes impeachment the only word that should be applied to the president.

ROBERT WEITZEL

Farmhill Drive

Summerville

‘Sophomore shuffle’

As an alumnus, class of 1970, and former executive director of The Citadel Alumni Association and director of Career Services, I read Jenna Schiferl’s Nov. 17 Post and Courier article on the “sophomore shuffle” with keen interest.

It is well known that The Citadel uses a military environment as the foundation in the education of members of the Corps of Cadets. This military foundation, coupled with the renowned undergraduate education, prepares graduates to perform at a high level in the real world.

Geographic and unit transfers are integral to the military lifestyle. It has been my observation that similar mobility in the civilian world of work can be quite frequent as well.

I believe that the transfer of cadet companies will not only better prepare the cadets for the world beyond the campus gates but will afford them the opportunity to get to know a broader segment of their classmates as well as other members of the corps. As a result, I foresee the famed Citadel “Alumni Network” only being enhanced by this initiative.

HENRY KENNEDY

Stono Watch Drive

Johns Island