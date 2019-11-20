The education reform legislation to be considered by the General Assembly is disappointing.

The legislation does not restore funding for public schools to the legally required level. Over the past 10 years, the General Assembly has shorted public schools by at least a half-billion dollars.

Restoring funding to the legally required level is essential to reform. Without this, anything else is just hot air.

The legislation does little to reduce the massive amount of standardized bubble testing that now dictates what occurs in South Carolina classrooms. The amount of testing we do could be easily cut in half and still allow for a reasonable level of accountability.

There are massive new bureaucratic requirements for districts, schools and teachers without adequate resources to meet these mandates.

The legislation establishes a $35,000 starting teacher salary, which is a positive step. However, the legislation does not address the salaries of experienced teachers. Improving starting salaries without improving the entire pay scale makes no sense.

The legislation mandates additional workforce development curriculum, which has merit. But the legislation does not provide the necessary staff for effective implementation

The legislation does nothing to address class size, which is a huge sore point for teachers. Nor does it address teacher concerns about discipline, mental health resources and other working condition problems identified by teachers.

If this is the best legislators can do, teachers in our state need to think long and hard about what to do to be taken seriously.

FRANK MORGAN

Hunter Hill Road

Camden

Trim trees

For those who own property with trees and shrubs, please consider cutting back the ones that are too close to roads.

If limbs or shrubs are sticking out over the edge of the roads or hanging lower than 13.5 feet above roads, these need to be cut back. This is a safety hazard.

Lots of trees lean over roads and can fall and seriously injure or kill someone, or damage their vehicle. And many trees have dangerously low-hanging limbs.

No one wants to see someone injured or a vehicle damaged. Be responsible and take action to eliminate these hazards before an accident occurs.

We all pay taxes to safely travel public roads, whether we are in a small vehicle or a very large one.

CRYSTAL ROZIER

Wicks Avenue

James Island

Dominion bills

The Nov. 2 Post and Courier had an article about Dominion wanting help from Santee Cooper to pay its legal bills.

Dominion deserves no help paying for anything after taking advantage of South Carolina Electric & Gas and its customers by promising to pay each of us $1,000 for payments related to the V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion.

But someone apparently changed their mind, and that never happened. I feel like I had been was lied to. I’d like to see an audit of everything related to the failed nuclear project and details of all the interactions with every lobbyist involved. Privately held, regulated monopolies should not be allowed to behave this way, costing us untold millions of dollars.

We even have an appointed board that is supposed to make sure utility customers are treated fairly, but something seems to have gone awry.

I’ve met former S.C. Supreme Court Judge Jean Toal, who is overseeing lawsuits related to the abandoned reactors, and she has some decisions to make. Good luck, Judge Toal.

SKIPPY WEIL

Marshall Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Pricing pollution

“Let’s talk about prevention of floods rather than protecting properties from floods,” said Rick Dawson of the Senior Conservation Leadership Alliance. Yes, let’s.

While Charleston and the Lowcountry grapple with rising sea levels and the S.C. Floodwater Commission recommends expensive and unproven fixes, we face countless additional, harmful effects resulting from carbon pollution: more extreme heat events, more saltwater intrusion into farmlands as well as more cardiac events, asthma attacks and insect-borne diseases. Our fisheries and tourism industries are threatened.

Mr. Dawson is right about there being more effective ways to address these issues. We must acknowledge that our dependence on a fossil-fuel economy is the source of our myriad problems. Economists, scientists, the International Monetary Fund and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change all endorse putting a price on carbon pollution as the most effective solution.

There are four bills in the House that price carbon emissions. Of these, HR 763 has the most support with 69 sponsors. It would return collected fees to households, thus protecting families from rising prices. An independent study by Columbia University economists demonstrates that HR 763 would significantly reduce carbon pollution and improve health while benefiting the economy.

Meanwhile, thanks go to Sen. Lindsey Graham for joining the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus.

I ask Sen. Graham to introduce a companion to HR 763 in the Senate.

KATHARINE HUDSON

Mum Grace

Beaufort