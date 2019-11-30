Here’s why South Carolina ranks poorly in public education, violent crime, gun deaths, infant mortality, and health care.

• “Forecast gives state legislators an extra $1.8 billion next year ... Prosperity requires fiscal restraint ... then returning the rest to taxpayers or cutting taxes.”

• “$50 rebate checks from lottery windfall on way to SC taxpayers.”

The rebates cost not only the $61 million windfall, but an additional $6 million, including an estimated $700,000 to mail the checks.

If South Carolina were a struggling family, it would be like someone throwing away hard-earned income and savings instead of fixing the roof and buying the kids new shoes.

I suggest that those of us who get a $50 rebate forward it to the nonincumbent candidate for their state legislative seat if that candidate vows to spend every available dollar to improve public education, expand Medicaid, close the Charleston loophole, end every tax advantage for the wealthier among us, such as the $500 cap on sales tax for expensive (over $8,300) cars and trucks, raise the gasoline tax to the U.S. median, repair our infrastructure, etc.

Until South Carolina schools and health care rank among the top 10 and our poverty rate is among the lowest; and until we address climate change to prevent flooding, instead of recycling storm water into beer, we cannot afford to blow tax dollars on rebates or keep tax rates low.

Shame on us. Thank you, Post and Courier, for enlightening readers.

SANDY HOJNACKI

Riverland Woods Place

Charleston

Supporters thanked

On Nov. 24, 1985, my father, Stanley H. Kohn, and his friend, Rosalind R. Allen, were brutally murdered by Robert Baker.

At his trial, he begged for two life sentences rather than the possibility of execution, and the judge gave him exactly what he asked for.

Over the past 11 years, the S.C. Department of Corrections inmate asked to be paroled but was rightly denied that privilege.

Recently, we were notified that he had passed away while in prison.

On behalf of the Kohn and Allen families, I want to thank all who wrote letters, signed petitions and attended parole hearings with us to keep Robert Baker from being paroled.

Also, I want to thank the members of the S.C. Pardon and Parole Board for denying the murderer the freedom he wanted.

LAUREL KOHN FOX

Chadwick Drive

Charleston

Referendum support

The Nov. 22 Post and Courier editorial supporting the Dec. 3 Goose Creek referendum left out one major point worth considering.

Two former political foes, former Mayor Mike Heitzler and current Mayor Greg Habib, teamed up to support an effort that will have profound benefits for our future.

In a day of political meanness and rancor, they stand apart as examples of the way politics should be. My hat is off to both gentlemen. We need more like them. Thank you, Post and Courier, for informing citizens of Goose Creek about the referendum.

We have everything to gain and nothing to lose, and I appreciate your call for transparency.

Small businesses and political rivals across our city have come together to support this measure because we will be able to better support first responders without a tax increase. There is no downside. Simply a well-thought out plan.

Thank you for your support.

MARK SCHLAG

Haleswood Circle

Goose Creek

‘Buck’ Taylor

Other than a well-written obituary, the Nov. 7 death of Howard “Buck” Taylor received scant public notice.

Buck served as the Charleston County Clerk of Court for the Court of General Sessions and the Court of Common Pleas for 24 years.

He was quite a character: a perfect gentleman, courteous to a fault, full of stories of Charleston County politics, knowledgeable of the law and court procedures, and polite and helpful to resident and visiting circuit judges.

He was the master of all jury venires, who he would welcome every Monday morning when court was in session, with his call of the jury venire roll, always in the best of Charleston accents.

Buck never seemed to talk about himself because he enjoyed more the stories of all the Charlestonians he knew.

He was patient with the many young lawyers he helped over the years from 1968 until his retirement in 1993.

He was a hero to his large staff, and only occasionally put his foot down when a crisis occurred. We all knew he meant business, as evidenced by the shotgun on the wall over his desk. But any lost lawyer would always see that twinkle in his eye as he suffered our ignorance and helped us out of a mess.

What a great man Charleston had at the helm of our courthouse.

FRANCIS McCANN

Society Street

Charleston