Letters to the Editor: Economy’s need vs. risk important to consider

Young adults congregating at bars, standing, talking, laughing and shouting within inches of each other inevitably spreads COVID-19. Clearly, reopening bars was a mistake.

Requiring them to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. isn’t enough; people huddle around a bar long before that hour.

There is a real need to reopen more businesses ASAP. But need must outweigh risk.

Recent spikes in infections nationwide attest to the fact that certain types of businesses don’t provide a safe enough environment. Others do. Authorities must choose wisely when authorizing reopenings.

Gov. Henry McMaster understands what those opposed to reopening do not. Namely, that no state has any source of income other than taxes paid by businesses and individuals. Many governments had enormous debt before COVID-19 struck. They can’t afford to take on new debt, and yet they do by borrowing money and through sleight of hand. The federal government can’t bail them out; it has reduced revenue, too, It already had enormous debt and has taken on more.

As more businesses reopen, we must accept that some new cases of COVID-19 will occur. Most won’t prove fatal or even require hospitalization. But first, we must protect the most vulnerable and be accountable for our own behavior.

The economy must be revived. We have little choice. Business and personal bankruptcies, indefinite unemployment, defaults on private- and public-sector pension obligations and other consequences of a ruined economy would take many lives and further burden present and future generations with huge, unforgiving debt obligations.

DAVID ALLEN

Marsh Harbor Drive

Beaufort

Rename Citadel stadium

By golly, I’ve dreamed up a simple transition for renaming Johnson Hagood Stadium.

John “Jack” Douglas (Class of ’92) and Andrew Johnson (Class of ’76) were two fabulous football and record-setting athletes at The Citadel. They have led exemplary lives as graduates.

A change to Johnson-Douglas Stadium would be seamless and would ease us into a new name with a bit of the old ring to it. It would celebrate today’s successes and not yesterday’s failures.

THOMAS P. FORD

Bennett Street

Mount Pleasant

‘Hamilton’ lessons

Thinking about “Hamilton,” I believe it illustrates how flawed people came together and formed a flawed country. We are still addressing problems that were unresolved then: not only slavery, but the suppression of women and people who were not rich landowners.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Sometimes, we tend to put our Founding Fathers on a pedestal. They were not perfect people. All of them were flawed and yet they came together to create the United States.

We have a country that is always changing. Recently, the Black Lives Matter movement has shown us how we need to keep moving forward.

People of color have been pushed down for too long and are now speaking out. Crowds of other people of all races are joining them. I am proud of them all.

In “Hamilton,” I loved seeing a cast that is largely brown perform an incredibly huge remarkable musical. I cannot say how powerfully I was affected by this show. Thank you for making this accessible to me. I could never have seen this in person. Bravo to all the artists who made this possible.

ANNE H. FOX

Fenwick Hall Allee

Johns Island

Honest debate needed

I’m a fan of Confucianism, the philosophy. Confucius was sought after by rulers as a sage adviser in management and philosophy. Government of the day was divided among ruling states. He was once asked what he would do first if placed in management of a state. He replied he would ensure the naming of things was done properly. Without the proper naming of things, language will not be used effectively, people will become confused, poor decisions will be made and the state will not last.

In this post-truth era, where feelings and beliefs often hold sway over facts and open debate, we are losing our way in the naming of things.

The cry “racist” has lost its primary meaning and now is best defined as anyone who is white and disagrees with me.

The word “liar” has similarly lost meaning and is now defined to include honest misstatements and, more broadly, any statement in disagreement with what I believe.

These terms and many such others are typically used in ad hominem attacks with an intent to mislead, demonize or end debate, and as such have no place in rational discourse.

The United States faces many important decisions. Without open and honest, issue-focused debate, instead of name calling and shout-downs, I fear people will become confused, poor decisions will be made and our nation will slide into decline.

Perhaps even worse, attack language leads to hate and hate leads to violence. More than 2,500 years ago, the importance of honest use of language was known. Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder. The choice is ours.

JOHN W. SNEED

Night Heron Drive

Mount Pleasant