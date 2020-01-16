I applaud the Charleston Police Department for its efforts in trying to rid the East Side of Charleston of drug dealers, as reported in the Jan. 12 Post and Courier article, “Police hope to drive drug dealers out of East Side for good.”

Regrettably, decadeslong sweeps have not worked, according to Capt. Dustin Thompson.

The article lists a number of sweeps on the East Side between 2001 and 2017. Each of these sweeps ended with the arrests of many low-level “pharmaceutical salesmen,” as they are often euphemistically called, but at no time does the article mention the arrests of any major suppliers.

Therein lies the problem. As much resources, time and energy must be expended on capturing the major suppliers as is spent on the low-level distributors. Where are the street dealers getting the drugs from to sell in our communities? Until the Charleston Police Department goes after the main importers, all of the efforts would be tantamount to a dog chasing its tail and yielding little to no substantive results. Simply put, without major suppliers, there can be no distributors.

The answer to solving the drug problem in Charleston County and elsewhere in the United States is certainly much more complex than what’s proposed here. But key to making any sizeable impact must go beyond focusing on the little guy. Even if drug dealers are driven from the East Side today, with importers still importing, they will migrate to the West Side tomorrow. Decrease demand by eliminating supply.

GERALD MACKEY

Harborsun Drive

Charleston

Education reform

Thank you, S.C. Rep. Sylleste Davis for your thoughtful commentary on the importance of education reform in the Jan. 6 Post and Courier.

The future begins with all South Carolina’s children, the vast majority of whom attend public schools. Our legislators’ work on education reform is based on courage, leadership and a clear vision of doing the right thing for the future of this state. It is about equality for our children. They should all have an equal opportunity for the very best education possible.

Our General Assembly has another, much less complicated opportunity to speak to equality when it takes up joint resolutions seeking ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Resolutions stand before both houses with bipartisan support. No money is involved. The 24 words of each are exactly the same and cannot be changed or amended. They ask for equality under the laws of this country regardless of gender.

As Davis pointed out, South Carolina has tremendous economic growth. Indeed, South Carolina leads the nation in direct foreign investment. As competition to attract world-class talent and business intensifies, this state has an opportunity to build its reputation by being the first in the Deep South to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Together with its commitment to strengthen public education, South Carolina would say to business leaders around the world that the Palmetto State believes in equality and is committed to standing strong with this country on its journey to a more perfect union.

MELINDA HAMILTON

Parrot Creek

Charleston

Training your dogs

January is the Association of Professional Trainers “Train Your Dog Month.”

Some of the benefits of dog training include exercise, mental stimulation, reduction in problem behaviors, a better relationship with owners, better socialization skills, important life skills gained through positive guidance and rules, a more harmonious home, safer dogs and a happier and safer community.

Puppies should begin training as soon as possible, generally at 8 weeks.

There are several local groups that offer multiple ways to train and play with your dog. One is the Charleston Dog Training Club, www.charlestondogtrainingclub.com.

If you have a dog that loves balls, try the new Treibball class. Lots of hunting dogs love to use their noses, so they might enjoy “Introduction to Scent Work.” What about that bored dog? Try rally or agility exercises.

Other sports such as “Barn Hunt,” tracking, trick dogs and even “Dancing With Your Dog” are just some of the hundreds of events to learn and enjoy.

JILL LUNDGRIN

APDT member and CDTC board member

Sugarbush Way

Charleston

All about the oil

A Jan. 10 Post and Courier letter to the editor stated that the CIA organized and financed the overthrow of the elected government of Iran because “it was too socialist and too friendly with the USSR.”

Not quite. It was about the oil. In 1953 we, in cooperation with England, orchestrated the overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and replaced him with a brutal dictator because Iran was going to nationalize the Iranian oil industry. This would have resulted in the loss of British control of the company now known as BP.

IRVING S. ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

James Island