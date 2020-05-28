Letters to the Editor: Easier path to absentee voting appreciated

Thank you to Gov. Henry McMaster and our General Assembly for passing legislation that makes it easier for those of us choosing to vote absentee during the June 9 primary election and any subsequent runoffs.

While no excuse is required to vote absentee in this election, our process for doing so is still somewhat slow and old-fashioned.

In 20 years of voting, this was my first time requesting an absentee ballot, and I was surprised to learn what was involved in the process.

I hope that during this election where many will choose to vote absentee that we will bring new ideas to the table for making voting easier while remaining fair, accurate and legitimate.

TOWNER MAGILL

Outreach Lane

Mount Pleasant

Voter fraud is real

The effusive columnist Brian Hicks has done it again. I know he is the smartest kid in class, just ask him. On May 15 (“Campsen delivers on vote-by-mail”), Hicks describes his view of why it is important to have more mail-in ballot opportunities.

Then he turns sharply to his left, as he is programmed to do, and declares with no foundation that it is “right-wing conspiracy theorists [who] contend it leads to voter fraud.”

This is an old trope, overused and untrue. There is voter fraud, and paper ballots are a prime source.

I am a Republican lawyer from Washington, D.C., where I have spent more than 50 years in politics.

I was part of the legal teams for presidential candidates George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney in several different states. I also am a long-time member of the noted Republican National Lawyers Association, whose mission is “to promote open, fair and honest elections at all levels of American society in a nondiscriminatory manner and to provide access to the polls to all qualified and eligible voters.”

For decades, the RNLA has lived up to its mission. I have come upon extensive voter fraud attempts in almost every election and we stopped most of it before any damage was done.

In 2012 in Florida, it was Democratic election officials who called us on fraud issues because they knew we would give them the straight scoop. Like the virus, keeping it away doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

ROBERT OSTROM

Simmons Pointe

Mount Pleasant

Patient attitudes needed

As a former restaurant owner in Massachusetts, I can relate to the risk/reward factor of this competitive endeavor.

Retiring to South Carolina, I found a need for cold-water scallops, a true delicacy, and began a small wholesale business catering to many fine Charleston establishments.

My close relationship with the owners’ shared experiences of patrons’ callous attitude prompted me to address the issue and ask for PPP (patience, pleasantry and peace) as we transition our long-shuttered, wonderful restaurant community.

New rules, staff, back rent and replenishing inventory all challenge their effort to exceed expectations on every level.

Give patience, pleasantry and peace a chance with your support and kind understanding of an unprecedented predicament.

MARC C. GODDU

Ellington Lane

Pawleys Island

Protect each other

I have a question for the shoppers in my local Harris Teeter grocery store who were not wearing masks or keeping a safe distance from other shoppers: “I am wearing a mask to protect you. What are you doing to protect me?”

People not wearing a mask put other customers and store personnel at risk. While the store manager told me he agrees with me, he cannot force people to wear masks.

It is unfortunate that the governor refuses to mandate masks in public because he “trusts the people of S.C.” Obviously, his trust is misplaced.

Costco set a good example by refusing entry to anyone not wearing a mask.

Whole Foods gives a mask to customers who don’t have one.

Grocery stores could at least place a sign at the entrance with my question on it. I will not patronize any store that does not protect me and its employees.

CAROL HECKROTTE

Rice Field Lane

Mount Pleasant

Cunningham vote right

I read that U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham voted against the latest coronavirus relief package.

Sticking up for taxpayers is the very essence of being an elected official. After all, you work for them.

Personal experience tells me Rep. Cunningham’s vote was a tough call, but it was the right one for the people of his district.

As a state legislator in Massachusetts for nearly 20 years, and a fiscally conservative Blue Dog Democrat, I know the price to be paid for opposing party leadership. But when a $3 trillion expenditure would not treat Lowcountry constituents fairly, it’s the right thing to do.

HARRIETT L. STANLEY

Legare Street

Charleston