Macmillan Publishers’ e-book embargo for libraries has a great impact on libraries like ours, which serve more than 216,000 card holders in our region.

Digital content is fast becoming the preferred access to books for many readers. Just last year, we had 232,095 downloads, and we’re going to exceed that number by at least 22% in 2019. Macmillan now prohibits libraries of any size from purchasing more than one copy of a newly released e-book for the first eight weeks after publication in order to increase sales. This is not acceptable. In some instances, this embargo will force readers to wait a year or more to borrow an e-book due to growing wait lists.

This embargo by Macmillan sets a dangerous precedent that could influence other publishers to start their own embargoes. We must take a stand now before it’s too late. That is why we are implementing a boycott against Macmillan Publishers for at least 12 weeks. We ask our patrons to be patient. We believe a short-lived inconvenience is worth the potential long-term gain.

More than 200,000 readers have already signed the #eBooksForAll campaign petition to urge Macmillan to reverse course. Visit ebooksforall.org to ensure access to information and content for all here in Charleston County, and visit ccpl.org/boycott to find out how this affects you and how you might be able to help.

Libraries bring together authors, publishers, teachers and readers for the purpose of boosting knowledge, creativity, literacy, ideas and imagination. We need more people reading, not barriers that limit access.

ANGELA CRAIG

Executive Director

Charleston County Public Library

Calhoun Street

Charleston

Voters frustrated

With the municipal elections behind us, I share the frustrations of many West Ashley residents who are not citizens of Charleston.

I work as a poll clerk for three West Ashley precincts. About 10% of the residents who turned out to vote did not live in the city but are served by the St. Andrews Public Service District.

Consequently, they cannot vote in Charleston elections.

It is degrading to have to ask these neighbors, “What color is your trash can?” Green means you live in Charleston. Blue means you live in the PSD.

If we are serious about resolving our infrastructure and flooding challenges, we need to all of our neighbors to become Charleston residents and get involved in citywide solutions.

Former Mayor Joe Riley and his City Council vigorously pursued integrating all residents into the city. I suggest our current mayor and newly elected City Council members renew this effort.

Also, I would suggest that all Realtors and real-estate attorneys explain the tax and citizenship effects to all new residents as they purchase property in West Ashley.

This also should apply to apartment complex owners, and senior and/or assisted-living operators.

It is disheartening to see senior citizens lose their right to vote in city elections because they moved to an assisted-living facility outside the city limits.

ERIC OSER

Hobonny Lane

Charleston

‘Buck’ Taylor

Other than a well-written obituary, the Nov. 7 death of Howard “Buck” Taylor received scant public notice.

Buck served as the Charleston County’s General Sessions and Court of Common Pleas clerk for 24 years.

He was quite a character: a perfect gentleman, courteous to a fault, full of stories about Charleston County politics, knowledgeable of the law and court procedures, and polite and helpful to residents and visiting circuit judges.

He was a master of jury venire, and he would welcome jurors every Monday morning when court was in session, with his call of the jury roll, always in the best of Charleston accents.

Buck never seemed to talk about himself much because he enjoyed more the stories of all the Charlestonians he knew.

He was patient with many young lawyers he helped over the years from 1968 until his retirement in 1993.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

He was a hero to his large staff, and only occasionally put his foot down when a crisis occurred. We all knew he meant business, as evidenced by the shotgun on the wall over his desk. But lawyers would always see a twinkle in his eye as he helped us out of messes.

What a great man Charleston had running our courthouse.

FRANCIS MCCANN

Society Street

Charleston

Drug cost plan

For millions of Americans, biopharmaceutical innovation means much more than searching for a cure. It means hope.

Thirteen years ago, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. As a mother who had just had my second child, hearing that I had an autoimmune disease was terrifying.

Fast-forward almost 14 years and I’m still fighting and doing pretty good. MS has taken away some things I used to take for granted, but thanks to new treatments, my quality of life has remained the same.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest plan, H.R. 3, aimed at lowering drug costs, has me extremely worried for those facing the most complex health conditions, such as MS and Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaker Pelosi’s plan proposes addressing the complex issue of rising health care costs for patients by allowing the government to set prices on prescription drugs and empowering bureaucrats to decide which diseases are worthy of research and development.

The United States has been responsible for producing more than half of the world’s new medicines over the past decade because of our free-market approach to health care. While radical proposals like H.R. 3 may play well politically in Washington, blowing up our health care system is the wrong solution for patients.

I hope our elected leaders in South Carolina do the right thing and vote no on H.R. 3.

AMY JIMENEZ

Doldridge Street

Charleston