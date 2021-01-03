Letters to the Editor: Dr. Fauci was wrong to lie about face mask advice

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explains why, at the outset of the pandemic, he advised against wearing face masks:

“Very early on in the pandemic, in the very early months, before we even had many cases, there was a shortage of PPE and masks for health care providers who needed them desperately since they were putting their lives and their safety on the line every day.

“So the feeling was that people who were wanting to have masks in the community, namely just people out in the street, might be hoarding masks and making the shortage of masks even greater. In that context, we said that we did not recommend masks.”

Dr. Fauci was wrong to do this.

First, public health officials have an obligation to tell the truth; withholding the truth, even if for ostensibly noble purposes, undermines the people’s trust.

Second, his reasoning fails to appreciate what markets will do if allowed to work; timely dissemination of the truth on the efficacy of masks would have led to a reallocation of productive capital so the supply of masks could meet demand.

I believe Dr. Fauci is an honorable man who wants what’s best for the American people.

That said, mistakes and missteps were made by almost all of our public officials during this pandemic, from President Donald Trump all the way down to local officials, and we can’t learn from those mistakes unless they are all called out.

S.C. Sen. TOM DAVIS

Represents parts of Beaufort and Jasper counties

Gressette Building

Columbia

Deadly highway

I live just off Betsy Kerrison Parkway on Johns Island right before the roundabout leading to Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

The dangerous driving on this road cannot be allowed to continue.

My husband and I were recently enjoying an afternoon sitting on our front porch when the sound of crashing metal made us sick to our stomachs.

Rescue workers attended the horrifying scene of a multicar tragedy near our house.

The speed and absolute recklessness on this road can’t be overstated. I know because I drive it every day.

In the 8 years we’ve lived here, I have never seen police ticket these reckless drivers.

Law enforcement should camp out in this area for a few months and ticket careless drivers. If this is done, lives could be saved.

Will someone who is able to address this issue please do something? We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The traffic on this deadly stretch of highway must be controlled.

CHERYL ARNOLD

Johnstowne Street

Johns Island

20th Amendment

I ask Post and Courier readers to research the 20th Amendment to the Constitution as it pertains to the 2020 presidential election.

Even if objections were raised on Jan. 6, the House of Representatives would make the final determination on who will be president, and the Senate would determine who will be vice president.

President Donald Trump would either leave voluntarily or be evicted, based on the amendment, since Democrats control the House.

An interesting scenario could occur since control of the Senate could still be in question. This amendment, while carefully drafted at the time, did not foresee a challenge by so many willing to overturn official election results.

As with the War Powers Act, which I believe needs amending, the 20th Amendment also needs some changes.

What Trump has shown us is what we already know. Freedom is only obtained by exercising our freedom of thought.

Freedom is available to those habitually disposed to defend it. Freedom is only one generation away from being lost. Freedom is not given by governments. It is taken from them.

LUIS VEGA-TORRES

Old Jackson Road

Goose Creek

Confusing times

Generally, I have been able to adapt pretty well to the changes in lifestyles, which all of us have to face.

But the present confusing environment is too much.

J. ADDISON INGLE JR.

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

GOP, clean energy

Sen. Lindsey Graham used his Dec. 23 commentary in the Post and Courier to proclaim that the Republican Party champions clean energy.

Nothing could be further from the truth as evidenced by his leader’s position these past four years.

Graham pulled the oldest political trick in the book by using Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal,” the most extreme proposal for environmental protections, as a hammer for his argument against all sensible Democratic proposals.

The Trump administration’s rollback of clean air and water protections, as well as the decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords, left Americans with fewer protections while rewarding political donors.

A policy that weakened regulations regarding carbon and methane emissions has fueled the greenhouse effect. Allowing oil and natural gas producers to self-audit their own penalties is ridiculous.

Long-sought fuel economy standards for trucks and automobiles were compromised. And enabling mining and oil and gas development by reducing the boundaries of protected land by the largest margin in U.S. history, as well as expanding logging in our largest national forest, are all hallmarks of the Republican version of stewardship.

CAROL JAWORSKI

Dolphin Row

Isle of Palms

Christmas presence

I would like to thank The Post and Courier for including the Gospel of Luke in the Dec. 25 editorial offerings.

Our church has been studying the songs of Advent leading up to Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the Rev. Chris Warner of Church of the Holy Cross preached on the last song of the angels, offering glory to God and peace on Earth to all with whom he has found favor.

CLARK THOMPSON

Pignatelli Crescent

Mount Pleasant