Letters to the Editor: Dorchester Heritage Center needed

The author of the letter to the editor “Ridgeville project” on Aug. 30 seems to have issues with a cultural and history center being built near “downtown” Ridgeville.

First, Ridgeville does have a “downtown.” Granted, it is small, but it does exist and has a commercial area with small businesses, churches, a restaurant and people who call it home.

Second, why address the population in the upper part of the county? St. George is the center of our county governance, and houses the courthouse, assessor’s office, treasurer, clerk of court and more.

Granted, the upper part of the county has small towns, farms and open spaces, which is not insignificant. Those areas, along with the lower county, make us diverse.

The Dorchester Heritage Center is now housed in the old courthouse in St. George and a new center is needed to place current and future records of the people and history of our county.

The facility is old and a new one needs to be built to presérve those historical records and artifact.

And third, as for who will use the facility, it will probably be people who are actually interested in the history, genealogy and culture of their community.

JO KNIGHT

Isley Court

Summerville

Vote in November

I am the proud daughter of a World War II veteran. He is a patriot and has always loved being of service to his country.

He realizes through his experience how fortunate we Americans are to live in a democracy that affords us so much freedom.

On so many levels it is in jeopardy under our present administration.

So please, on behalf of my dad and all the men and women who have served our country, vote in November and help reclaim our rightful position in the world.

Thanks to all our veterans and God bless America.

JEANNE WOODS

Barfield Street

Daniel Island

Policies to fight racism

It took the Charleston Forum five years of discussing race in the Charleston area to reach agreement that black residents face poverty, overpolicing and de facto segregation.

It should take just five minutes to address these issues and be clear as to what needs to be done.

The primary responsibility lies with the government, its politicians and leaders to develop the policies that will provide economic opportunities, better education and affordable housing.

The secondary responsibility lies with those who already enjoy the benefits this country proffers, and not necessarily by their having to share what they have earned, but by supporting the policies government, and its leaders, commit to in order to end the disparity that has existed for too long.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

There is no doubt that increased government funding will be the essential ingredient to bring about equalization across the board.

We should all pray for the continued success of the Forum in reaching its goals.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

Sand trucks damaging

The Sept. 6 editorial mentioned the need to address issues with sand mining because it isn’t going away.

Mention was made of quality of life, operating hours, lifespan, drinking water and keeping roads clean.

Trucks hauling sand don’t just litter the road. They tear up the roads.

Trucks are fully loaded, typically are wider than the lanes and just leave potholes in their wake.

Is road maintenance addressed in the Mining Act?

Are trucks weighed before leaving? What about a simple surcharge for the licensing of the trucks to be used solely for road work?

It’s not sand on the road, it’s the potholes.

TOM WALKER

Ridge Road

Ridgeville

Research candidates

At the start of the new school year, it is common for counselors to begin their classroom guidance program with character education, in many cases, the standard six pillars of character. They are:

Trustworthiness: Don’t deceive, cheat or steal.

Respect: Be considerate of others, avoid bad language, insults and threats.

Responsibility: Use self-control, think before you act and be accountable for your choices.

Fairness: Listen to others and don’t blame or take advantage.

Caring: Be compassionate and help people in need.

Citizenship: Respect rules, stay informed and protect the environment.

The vast majority of students enjoyed these lessons and emulated the values they taught.

As we enter the last few weeks of the election season, take the time to research the candidates you plan to support and study their past as well as their campaign platforms.

Sadly, many do not adhere to the pillars that make for strong and effective leadership.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant