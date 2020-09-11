Letters to the Editor: Donate to help save SC Aquarium programs

I would like to thank The Post and Courier for recent articles on the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus shutdowns on the South Carolina Aquarium.

Unfortunately, the situation has not improved. In fact, it is dire.

Last week, Aquarium members learned that without significant financial support, the facility will lose its programming and the Sea Turtle Care Center.

For sea turtle patrol volunteers, the thought of losing our sea turtle hospital is unthinkable. In the past 20 years, the Aquarium has rehabilitated and released more than 300 injured and cold-stunned endangered species from the northeast, as well as turtles injured by boat strikes and plastic ingestion in our own region. Rehabilitation amends, in part, the damage that these animals have suffered.

Aquarium volunteers who work in education have seen the look of awe on the faces of school children at first sight of the Great Ocean Tank. Staff members further enrich these experiences every day through educational programs that continue online and free of charge, every day, both during the pandemic shutdown and during the current restrictions on in-person visits.

Education creates environmental stewards.

The readership of The Post and Courier is vast and far reaching. If each person reading this letter donates $10 or even $5 to the South Carolina Aquarium, we can save this priceless asset.

Visit https://scaquarium.org and click on Donate Now. Every dollar helps.

Saving our Sea Turtle Care Center is our opportunity to give back. Saving our educational programs is our opportunity to plan for the future.

DOROTHY INGRAM

Volunteer and member

Kiawah Island Sea Turtle Patrol

Anchor Watch Drive

Wadmalaw Island

Hard lessons

Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing began Sept. 10 for my Charleston County School District middle school son. What are school officials thinking?

CCSD is doing its best to work within really challenging pandemic conditions it did not create. As parents, we appreciate the hard work of the board, district, administrators, support staff and, most of all, the teachers.

But this was the first day I’ve gotten angry. My son attends school virtually. As he logs on, his teacher launches testing. The teacher is working heroically to log 20-plus kids into the portal simultaneously. Two struggle to get in. The test cannot start until all the kids are in.

Starting took 45 minutes while 18 other kids sat and listened to the teacher do tech support.

Questions must be typed into a chat box to reduce disruption for the testing kids. The chat window itself is disruptive.

The teacher was calm, skilled and resourceful. Every teacher is now expected to provide tech support.

The kids are frustrated and stressed out. The teacher also is likely frustrated. Creating this dynamic in newly forming student-teacher relationships is damaging. Test results will be uneven, nonexistent for some and bad for others.

They will be useless as any kind of metric; if used, they will be extremely unfair to the vast majority of students, teachers and administrators.

TASHA GANDY

East Liberty Park Circle

North Charleston

Turn-lane dangers

A Sept. 3 article said Baker Motor Co. was requesting conceptual approval for a new showroom at 1545 Savannah Highway.

Before Baker Motor Co., or any other dealership on Savannah Highway, receives approval for construction, the city of Charleston should ensure the business has set aside an off-highway place for loading and unloading cars.

On Sept. 3 at 4 p.m., there were three car carriers loading and unloading in the middle lane of Savannah Highway.

This is a very unsafe practice and should be illegal.

ANDY STEELE

Susan Drive

Charleston

Socialism services

There appears to be a good deal of confusion in the United States about socialism. Many politicians, particularly on the conservative side, excoriate it as the basis for all evil, particularly when comparing it to capitalism.

This being said I must admit that I have not met many of my fellow citizens who have been too eager to give up their Medicare, Social Security, unemployment insurance, FEMA assistance or other social governmental assistance programs in time of need.

The European model, including most if not all industrial economies, includes medical coverage for all citizens. These programs do not appear to be fearsome as they seek to provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people on an equitable basis.

So-called democratic socialism should not be confused with communism with its rigged voting systems ruled by despots.

Countries that accede to this mixed capitalist/socialist system, perhaps to a slightly greater degree than us, would include Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand and Australia.

I believe that if we do away with the flashpoint terminology and concentrate on social support services most of our people want and need, we would go a long way in making a greater America for all.

F. JOHN PAUL ANDREWS

River Landing Drive

Daniel Island