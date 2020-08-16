Letters to the Editor: Don’t suppress the vote and call it patriotic

In the 1960s, my wife and I spent two and a half years in the Far East, she as a U.S. government employee and me as an enlistee in the Army. The experience made us appreciate our American heritage even more.

As a veteran, I’m particularly incensed when I read or hear about attempts to suppress the right of American citizens to vote, especially when the perpetrators brag about their successes.

Do they think they’re

committing acts of patriotism?

Examples of suppression include gerrymandering, unnecessarily purging voter rolls, spreading false rumors about voting dates or requirements and setting up the U.S. Postal Service for failure in the face of a pending, pandemic-driven tsunami of mail-in ballots.

That’s a short list but one that I believe should upset veterans in particular.

Upon consideration, the term suppression is really too benign a word to describe what’s going on here.

It’s really the theft of one of our most basic and important rights.

It might be asked of me, “If you feel so strongly about the subject, why don’t you spotlight voter suppression and recognize it for the un-American activity it truly is?”

I just did.

DEAN SWANSON

Dunes Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Cruise ship dilemma

Charleston should be the destination, not a parking lot for cruise ships that belch black soot over our historic city’s homes and waterfront.

The good people of Charleston pay taxes and should have access to the waterfront.

I believe that cruise ship passengers add little to the economy but add a lot to traffic congestion.

Remember the beauty of Shem Creek before the massive office building was erected on the lovely fishing boat creek?

We didn’t “Save Shem Creek.”

Will we “save” our historic residential harbor area from large ocean liners obscuring the beautiful Holy City skyline?

DIANE S. ROWE

Forest Trail

Isle of Palms

For greater good

During WWII, all Americans sacrificed for our country for the greater good.

Goods were rationed and women joined the workforce in numbers never seen before. We were better for it.

It has become clear that those days are over.

Today, we are simply asked to wear a mask, social distance and wash our hands for the greater good.

No great sacrifice, just inconvenient.

Something so easy to do to benefit all Americans has become a political issue due to the mishandling, misinformation and outright denial of the pandemic’s devastating effect.

This is so sad and tragic.

Want to return to normal? Wear a mask and social distance.

Want to go to a bar? Wear a mask and social distance.

Want to eat at a restaurant? Wear a mask and social distance.

Want your children to go to school? Wear a mask and social distance.

It is hard to believe we have to be told to wash our hands, but please do it.

Our lives have been turned upside down and so little has been asked of us. It is the least we can do.

V.G. THOMAS

St. Andrews Boulevard

Charleston

Rename SC bases

South Carolina hosts two important active Air Force installations: Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter and Charleston Air Force Base.

No major Air Force installation worldwide bears the name of an African American. Now is the time to correct this.

Our state’s congressional delegation should urge the Department of the Air

Force to consider naming one, or both, of our bases after a deserving African American.

Candidates to consider include Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. and Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Both were Tuskegee Airmen who became the Air Force’s first two African American four-star generals.

Or perhaps Sgt. William Carney, the first African American to receive the Medal of Honor, who died in South Carolina courageously protecting our American flag during the Battle of Fort Wagner in 1863.

As an Air Force veteran, such a move would make me, and should make all South Carolinians, proud.

PATRICK McLEAN

Heyward Street

Columbia

Give teachers answers

As a retired teacher, I

am using my “teacher voice” to speak up for teachers everywhere because I can do

so without fear of repercussion.

When teachers speak up, they face strong backlash and run the risk of being reprimanded or labeled as a troublemaker.

I am using my “teacher voice” for those teachers who have questions about how and why they are expected to teach virtually and face-to-face at the same time.

When they ask for clarification, they are considered to be insubordinate.

I am using my “teacher voice” for those who, upon not getting clear answers from their principals, reach out to their school board or superintendent for answers.

Even then, they run the risk of having a target placed on their back, making for a long year where they must watch their every move for fear of retaliation.

I am using my “teacher voice” for those teachers as they try to reassure parents they only want what’s best for the children.

These very teachers have been labeled as those who “don’t want to go back to work.”

Not true.

Teachers want to go back to work along with the reassurance that they’ll be safe and the families they come home to will be safe

A recent quote said, “In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much. But it will be quite apparent if we under react or did too little.”

School needs to be virtual until safe.

RUNETTE FORD

Bellwood Road

Charleston