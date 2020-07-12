Letters to the Editor: Don’t reject science of coronavirus

The church used to be at the forefront of science. Then, science began to progress, and the church began to be afraid.

The inquisition began. Anyone who scared the church died. Galileo said the Earth revolved around the sun, and that was considered heresy. He was lucky. He only had to stay home for the rest of his life.

Today, we see the same thing, the rejection of science. See how some evangelicals have reacted to the coronavirus. They reject the science of infectious disease and congregate closely at church. Many become infected despite their faith.

When I was a child, there was a polio pandemic. Parents were afraid their children would spend their days in an iron lung. Then a miracle happened. There was a vaccination for polio.

I was young, but I remember parents and children in school cafeterias waiting for the vaccine. Everyone was rejoicing. Science had saved the children. That was a miracle.

DR. AMELIA CROSBY

Time for change

We are in trying times, and it is time for some changes.

Congress is ruled by old ideals. We have elected 45 men for president and wonder why our government is in turmoil. Think about what a great country we could be if we used new ideas from our children.

I, for one, at 74, am tired of the same-old-same-old from both political parties.

We need to wake up before our way of life is taken away by those who don’t care.

Politicians are like babies’ diapers: They need changing and for the same reason.

ROBERT LANE

Create community

When I taught at Wando High School, all teachers were encouraged at the beginning of each semester to create a community — a family, if you will — in their classrooms.

This included creating a list of community goals and systems that could be used to attain the goals.

I loved this, particularly because I already was using this model in my law class and had seen great success with it.

It was so wonderful to be able to use something with all my students (my English students as well as my law kids) who showed great hope and promise.

I fully believe that time spent learning to live together as a family is never wasted.

So I thought that since we are all trying to live together as one human family, I might share the lesson with you, my fellow classmates, in this community we call life.

SALLY WALLACE

Toothless rule

A July 3 Post and Courier headline read “Many skip masks despite new rule.”

The article says Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “It is not our goal to write a single ticket. I think having an ordinance in place raises the awareness.”

Obviously not, Mr. Mayor.

The article stated that Charleston police are not handling enforcement, and only 15 livability and tourism officers would enforce the ordinance from Johns Island to the peninsula.

That’s a joke based on the large number of people who still refuse to wear masks.

Mayor Tecklenburg had the authority to use our police department to monitor and enforce this ordinance so that his constituents are protected from this virus.

The bottom line is that we are no further along in enforcing the use of face masks than before this toothless ordinance took effect.

CARL MASONBERG

Focus on substance

The focus of many protests triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police seems to have devolved into demands for the removal of and, at times, the desecration of statues, monuments, names and other symbols of the past.

If these changes are or aren’t made, which please some and anger others, how will everyday life have really changed?

Will the few corrupt cops harming the reputations of officers across the country have been winnowed out?

Will there be fewer food deserts in poor neighborhoods?

Will schools in high poverty areas improve student and parent engagement and increase graduation rates?

Will more economically underprivileged young people have greater access to higher education?

Will there be more affordable housing or better access to health care?

Will there be less violence in high crime areas?

Should the protesters’ energy be focused on symbols or on substantive changes that will improve life for generations to come?

P.L. ROBERTS

Segregated worship

My two preschool daughters were excited as they ran into the house to ask if we could go to Mr. Cesar’s’ church.

Mr. Cesar took care of our lawn when we lived in northern Louisiana. He was such a delightful person and often shared stories about his nine children and their accomplishments.

So, of course, I said, yes, we would go the next Sunday.

The girls and I were delighted to meet many of his children before the service. We enjoyed the music, and the sermon had a wonderful message.

But we never went back.

Why? Because on that Sunday 30 years ago in Louisiana, there was no place where segregation was more obvious.

At that age, the girls did not notice skin color. They went to a small preschool with children of all races because it was a university town.

There were no black people at the church we regularly attended. And we were the only white people attending Mr. Cesar’s church. What a shame.

The question I ask myself again, as I go to an almost all-white church, is why? I think church is a great place for equality to be experienced as we worship God.

What better place to share and learn about people of ethnicities?

CASS RYAN

