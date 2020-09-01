Letters to the Editor: Don’t gloss over slavery of historic plantations

I was happy to learn in the Aug. 23 Post and Courier of the purchase of the Chicora Wood property and that its considerable environmental values will be protected in perpetuity. I was perplexed, however, by the use of the word “farm” in lieu of “plantation.”

Farm was used more than half a dozen times throughout the text while plantation was found only once.

Traditionally and historically, plantation has always been used for Lowcountry Colonial rice lands, as referenced in the article.

There was only one reference to slavery: “From the wealth of growing rice harvested with the help of enslaved labor, Allston amassed seven large farms. ... ”

Allston’s mother, Charlotte Ann Allston described the process more poignantly: “People here, whose chief object is to make Rice to buy Negroes and buy Negroes to make Rice.”

It is also important to understand that those enslaved did a lot more than harvest rice. The National Geographic definition of plantation includes: “though wealthy aristocrats ruled the plantations, the laborers powered the system.” Plantations had to be pretty much self-sufficient and the enslaved performed virtually all the tasks required. It is recorded the Robert Allston had a “large crew of slave carpenters.”

I think an opportunity was missed to reassert the story of slavery and the lives of those enslaved. It is important to tell the story with transparency, full-disclosure and truth. This is the only way we will achieve justice, reconciliation and peace.

JOHN MARTIN

Rose Lane

Summerville

Save the Clamagore

The Clamagore is not sunk yet.

When Mac Burdette became the executive director of Patriots Point, he decided that the Clamagore had to go. He said the submarine could sink in a hurricane, it was too expensive to maintain and that Patriots Point could only afford to have two vessels.

To counter this effort, a group of local submarine veterans formed the Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association Inc., an organization whose mission is to save and restore this last-of-a-kind vessel.

The group’s goal is to restore this sub to its original condition, then maintain it for tours.

The Patriots Point Development Authority has made several attempts to dispose of the boat. But costs for the projects were seen as too high.

The latest plan was to get $3 million from the South Carolina Education Department budget and to make a fishing reef off the coast. But bids for reefing the vessel were above the $3 million available.

CRAMA now feels it is time for Patriots Point to consider keeping the boat. It could use available resources, including the manpower of several thousand retired submarine sailors in the Charleston area, to restore and maintain the boat.

But Patriots Point officials have refused to discuss ideas for saving the Clamagore with CRAMA.

If South Carolina wants an educational tool to teach about the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation, it could use half of the funds allocated for disposing of the boat to help put her in dry dock, clean up the hull and repair the superstructure. When Patriots Point accepted the Clamagore from the Navy, it agreed to do this every few years.

CRAMA thinks it is time to find realistic alternatives for restoring and maintaining the Clamagore.

THOMAS LUFKIN

Chairman, Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association Inc.

Williamsburg Court

Goose Creek

Mace idea helps now

So many of my friends and neighbors are still struggling because of the coronavirus.

Friends who own businesses are struggling because no one wants to go out anymore. The people who work for them are losing tips. I hate to see them in these situations.

Nancy Mace shared an idea recently to ease this burden, and fast.

Why doesn’t the government allow businesses to deduct their losses related to this pandemic this year instead of next year?

They won’t need the help next year when everything is hopefully back to normal. They need this help today, as soon as possible, as an emergency deduction.

This common sense solution would help the Lowcountry’s small businesses. This type of no-nonsense thinking is sorely needed in Washington, D.C.

DAN HENDERSON JR.

West Coleman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Beware ‘boogeyman’ lies

Once again, we are being told that by electing a Democrat for president, all gun-owning citizens will lose their guns and rifles as the president and their forces will come to every home.

They told us this during the Clinton and Obama administrations.

But did this happen? No.

Do the American people honestly believe that the president has nothing to do while in office but to come and check every home for weapons?

Give our citizens credit for being smarter than believing a “boogeyman” is out to get you personally.

DANIEL RINGEL

Andover Way

Mount Pleasant