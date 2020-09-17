Letters to the Editor: Don’t destroy Phillips community culture

I am opposed to widening S.C. Highway 41 to five lanes through the Phillips community because that would destroy the culture of the community. I support Alternative 7A because it is the fairest option for all parties, and because the new communities have adequate green space to accommodate the highway.

My family has owned property in the area since the 1870s, when Phillips was founded by freed slaves following the Civil War.

Due to development, this small community now finds itself almost surrounded by new, affluent neighborhoods. New residents don’t want traffic going through their communities; they want their children and families to enjoy safely walking and playing in their communities, and they want a safe and timely commute to and from their homes.

These are the exact sentiments of the residents of Phillips.

Our safety is threatened daily by fast-moving traffic that makes it difficult to get into and out of our driveways or to walk across the road to visit family.

We’ve been entrenched in this battle for years. Phillips residents have been engaged in letter-writing exercises, meetings and more meetings only to find that our preferences have been disregarded.

The choice of Phillips’ residents is Alternative 7A.

This community should not suffer for a problem it did not create.

Phillips is eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. And Charleston County Council recently passed a historical preservation ordinance, under which the Phillips community should be protected.

I call on everyone who is about community preservation and fairness to stand with this historic community. Don’t allow Phillips to be degraded for development-related expedience.

MARGUERITE S. MIDDLETON

Elijah Smalls Lane

Mount Pleasant

Teachers appreciated

I completed my first week of helping my grandsons who are learning online. Teachers are overburdened with additional requirements this year.

One grandson, a third-grader at Sullivan’s Island Elementary, had Zoom meetings from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily with computer glitches each day.

The teachers had to cope with technical issues and deliver lessons while keeping the kids focused.

On Friday night, I was still getting email from teachers about my computer issues.

I salute Casey Harmon and Maria Tucker at Sullivan’s Island Elementary and all the other stressed Charleston County School District teachers.

I observed, online, my second grandson’s classes at Laing Middle School and was impressed with the professional manner in which those teachers delivered content while dealing with technology problems.

What happens to those children whose parents cannot help with computer problems or classroom instruction? CCSD does not help teachers or parents with Canvas, the district’s online delivery system. Overworked teachers are having to address technology problems after hours.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

I don’t have an answer for these problems. My letter is to celebrate the teachers who are being asked to do more than any one person can handle each day. They are doing two jobs with no pay raise, no bonus for extra work and no pay for the hours they spent learning the software this summer.

JUDY ANNAN

Retired Charleston County teacher

Antigua Drive

Mount Pleasant

Kudos to Bartelme

I started to read the Sept. 13 Post and Courier that features the “Ghost Bird.”

It did not mean much to me since I grew up in New York City, and domestic pigeons and sparrows were the extent of my aviary expertise.

The front page was followed by four full pages, with pictures of this “Ghost Bird,” and followed with reasoned acknowledgements and references to the newspaper’s Investigative Fund, the Coastal Community Foundation and the paper’s online service for rare videos and the sounds of these “Ghost Birds.”

I am now aware of the eastern black rail, thanks to the wonderful storytelling and comprehensive reporting by special projects reporter Tony Bartelme.

It is no mistake when you title him with the words “special projects reporter.” He is indeed “special.”

I have written my share of letters to the editor with most being critical of the paper and its editorial staff. When I have a chance to read something of real value, with learned expertise on subjects that I have never thought about, this paper redeems itself in a small and valued way to me, especially when it is written by Tony Bartelme.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Sharpestowne Court

Mount Pleasant

Rename street

Now that the John C. Calhoun statue has been removed, I think Calhoun Street should be renamed.

I suggest reverting to the original name of the street as seen on a map from about 1775. It was Boundary Street, as it was the northern boundary of the city at that time.

ED ROUMILLAT

East Arctic

Folly Beach