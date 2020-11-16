Letters to the Editor: Don’t avoid ER if experiencing heart attack or stroke

As hospitals, communities and governments worldwide struggle to understand the COVID-19 pandemic, data shows an alarming reduction in the number heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests being reported as well as reductions in 911 calls and ER visits.

Even in the midst of COVID-19, certain emergency heart and stroke symptoms require immediate medical intervention. In these cases, every second counts and hospitals are still the safest place to be.

Calling at the first signs of a heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest could be a lifesaving decision. Reducing the time between symptom onset and medical treatment drastically improves the chances of surviving a cardiovascular event.

Emergency responders have the equipment and training to initiate treatment and monitor a patient’s condition, and calling 911 is the fastest way to get treatment.

Home is meant to be our safe place, but heart attacks and strokes don’t stay home. Don’t avoid the ER out of anxiety. Don’t die of doubt. Don’t stay silent and don’t stay home.

The American Heart Association mission — to be a relentless force for a world of healthier, longer lives — is more important than ever.

People with cardiovascular diseases are more likely to be seriously impacted by COVID-19 than others, too. If you experience the symptoms of heart attack or stroke, call 911 immediately.

To learn more about those symptoms, visit Heart.org/DontDieofDoubt.

KATIE SCHUMACHER

Executive director

American Heart Association

Johnnie Dodds Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

DR. DAVID W. ZAAS

Chief Executive Officer

MUSC Charleston Division

Courtenay Drive

Charleston

Dems need new strategy

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham deserved his loss to Nancy Mace. And Charleston Democrats need a new strategy.

Cunningham made an appeal to white, moderate voters and lost. Mace won with her campaign targeted at the right, with no concessions made to Democrats in the Lowcountry.

Cunningham should have been able to win his reelection bid, especially since Charleston County has voted blue since 2016.

Cunningham is an ideal candidate: moderately young, moderately good-looking and a family man.

Yet he came up short for young people and women voters.

More than half of registered South Carolina voters are female, but his support from that demographic was lacking. This wasn’t a surprise since less than 40% of campaign donors are women.

Cunningham boasts of being one of the most independent members of Congress. To him, that means being less progressive. Progressive Punch gives him a progressive score of 23.46 out of 100, placing him below several Republicans and independents.

Progressive Ed Markey’s Senate primary win against Rep. Joe Kennedy III (whose campaign strategy seemed very similar to Cunningham’s) should have alerted Cunningham’s campaign of imminent doom.

Max Rose, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Collin Peterson (a fellow Democrat) and many other centrist Democrats joined Cunningham in seeing huge losses in what should have been winnable races, while progressive like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley were extremely successful.

As a young woman who will be voting by 2022, I’m not enthusiastic about Cunningham or the future of the Charleston Democratic Party.

EMMA ABRAMS

Mooring Drive

Charleston

A time of peril

We are so far from the generations that came before us, the generations that fought to overcome crisis; generations that made personal sacrifices (sometimes the “ultimate sacrifice”) for the future of the country.

Now, we take the path of least resistance, drape ourselves in an American flag, and use the Constitution to defend our inaction.

When in our great history has the path of least resistance ever been the solution? When has inaction ever led to great historical achievement?

Our generation, and the generations around us, have been presented with arguably the greatest threat in our lifetime. A threat that is predictable. A threat that we have a blueprint to nullify. And we have already given up. Some of us took a pass and never even stepped into the ring.

History books should not be kind to our nation when they recount this time of peril.

MICAH UTT

Sea Bass Cove

Charleston

Election recount

I can only assume that Sen. Lindsay Graham continues to support the challenge to the loss of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, both verbally and financially, because he hopes to continue to receive reduced greens fees at Trump’s golf courses.

Remember, this is the person who said of Trump in 2016: “He is a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit to be president.” When is the senator going to finally admit that he told the truth four years ago?

STEPHEN MALLEY

Seafarer Way

Charleston