Letters to the Editor: Dominion should not hike solar rates

I installed solar panels at significant personal expense.

I did this for the benefit of the environment and the eventual reward and promise of having greatly reduced electric bills for myself.

I pump clean energy onto the grid from my little solar plant at no expense to Dominion. I not only installed this little power plant but maintain it, again, at no expense to Dominion or my neighbors.

One would think that after the egregious debacle of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant that Dominion would be happy to collect my energy and sell my excess to others at no expense to the utility.

Instead Dominion wants to raise my rates and make it hard for my investment to pay off.

That just stinks.

SUSAN WALTERS

Battery Brown Court

Charleston

Don’t mix church, state

A Feb. 4 letter argued that abortion is a universal moral offense on par with murder, rape, theft and other crimes.

The writer does not mention that church doctrine did not lump abortion in with these other offenses until 1869.

Other religions allow abortion in certain circumstances or at the discretion of the people involved.

There is no universal view of religious people regarding abortion.

Nonreligious people and people who are religious but not a member of a formal religion also have a variety of views on the topic.

The freedom of religion provided by the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause should offer protection to both religious and nonreligious people from those imposing their beliefs on the citizens of the United States.

Abortion is a medical procedure. Physicians and their professional associations should be the parties determining guidelines for this procedure.

Decisions about an abortion belong to the woman and her physician, not to churches and legislators.

All health insurance should pay for the procedure.

Religious institutions should stop focusing on the intimate personal medical decisions of people who are not their parishioners.

SCOTT MORGAN

Weatherstone Road

Charleston

Priorities for blind

As South Carolina legislators and other elected officials ponder their respective agendas, we want to chime in with priorities from the blind community.

While our community has enjoyed progress in recent years thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act and other measures, much more still needs to be done to ensure that people who are blind enjoy full inclusion, equality and justice.

Our unemployment numbers, for example, are much greater than those of our sighted counterparts.

Accordingly, we’d like to propose that the state and local governments commit to hiring more individuals who are blind.

We would like to see strong encouragement for private businesses to do the same.

Along these lines, we want blind business owners and entrepreneurs to have the same opportunities and access to grants and other incentives that minority- and female-owned businesses receive.

To help make this happen, we strongly urge that the government and private sectors include the blind as a category under Minority Business Enterprise classifications.

These steps may help open economic doors that have been closed to our community.

ED BIBLE

Chairman

Legislative Committee

National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina

Kilbourne Road

Columbia

Selective amnesia

How sad that Rep. Nancy Mace found it necessary to disregard the trauma and fear of one of her House colleagues.

Ms. Mace testified to being so scared that she feared for her life on Jan. 6 when a violent mob stormed the Capitol.

Then she belittled the experience of one of her congressional colleagues.

Republican members of Congress seem to have selective amnesia when it comes to the disastrous events surrounding the Trump administration.

What happened at the Capitol was so appalling it is difficult to get one’s mind around it. All members of Congress were in danger as these domestic terrorists were out to do harm. We cannot ever forget Trump’s inciting of the mob.

BONNIE SEABRIGHT

Lake Hunter Circle

Mount Pleasant

Thanks to Seacoast

Kudos to Seacoast Church and the staff at MUSC for the way that the COVID-19 vaccination was administered on the day in January when I received my shot.

The plan for traffic flow and the efficiency of the vaccinations given were well thought out.

The people who participated were extremely pleasant and helpful under adverse weather conditions.

JOSEPH GARCZYNSKI

Jardinere Walk

Mount Pleasant