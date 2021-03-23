Letters to the Editor: Dominion Energy's solar plan a bad deal for customers

Dominion Energy is applying for a major overhaul of residential solar rates. The basic premise behind raising rates is that it costs money for the utility to support residential solar at the expense of nonsolar customers.

As I research what Dominion is trying to do, I realize what a good deal solar customers have had.

For my situation, the new rates will go into effect in 2026. By then, I estimate I will have recovered 85% of my original investment in solar.

For new solar customers, the new rates go into effect May 1.

It is very clear that people who apply for solar after that date will not be able to recover their costs in 10 years. I provided Dominion an excess of energy last year, for which the utility credited me $96. This made my total costs $25 for the whole year.

Under the new Dominion “Solar Choice” rates, my cost for 2020 would have been $1,041, which is a more than 4,000% increase for my particular solar installation.

At present, solar net metering is too good of a deal. It costs Dominion money. Under new rates, residential solar no longer makes sense. So the issue is what is the right balance.

MIKE WEISSKOPF

Rebellion Road

Charleston

Berkeley County losses

Ron Harvey’s Sunday op-ed captured the past in this beautiful part of our beloved Berkeley County.

In his commentary, he describes what has been and what continues to be a destructive process.

He is unable to say what will be. Even so, the future picture is clearly, and radically, regrettable.

An important question is what preservation can be put in place to save some of what’s left?

The next question is who or what powers that be care? What influence will cry out “draw the line, stop and go no further” before all is lost, not just this part, but all of Berkeley County?

TOMMY YOUNG

Berkeley County native

Archdale Street

Charleston

Stop panic over storms

On Wednesday, local television stations began warning the Lowcountry in strident and compelling terms that we were going to experience a “severe thunderstorm.”

In reaction, Charleston County went into panic mode. Schools closed early, events were canceled and employees were sent home.

After repeated warning of “dangerous, damaging storms,” one TV station website noted that much of the Lowcountry is under a 10% chance of a tornado forming within 25 miles of any location, but Georgetown and portions of Williamsburg County remained under a 15% chance of a tornado forming anywhere within 25 miles of their locations.

Around 4 p.m., the storms hit; by 6 p.m., they were mostly gone.

My question is this: What happens when summer arrives with its risk of a thunderstorm nearly every day?

Weather forecasters should be aware that they are sending the wrong message.

This was not a hurricane, earthquake or an acreage-devouring firestorm. It was a normal weather event for the Lowcountry. Stop the fearmongering. We have enough of that without weather reporters hitting the panic button.

SANDRA BURLEY

Spring Hill Lane

Mount Pleasant

Citadel must take action

I was very disappointed and amazed that while The Citadel’s Republican Society booted the cadet charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he remains a student.

It makes me wonder what a student would have to do that would result in dismissal.

To top it off, this young man is studying security and intelligence.

I hope The Citadel leadership will reconsider the decision.

JAN HARMAN O’LOUGHLIN

Marvin Avenue

Charleston

I am traumatized

I applaud the removal of offensive words from our vocabulary.

My ancestors suffered and died during the potato famine in Ireland in the mid-1800s. I am traumatized by the word “potato” and find it offensive. I would greatly appreciate it if Mr. Potato Head would change his name and foods like potato chips and potato salad be renamed using less offensive adjectives than “potato.”

TOM NEELY

Smythe Street

Daniel Island

Good riddance

Thank you, city of Charleston, for not renewing the trash pick-up contract for Carolina Waste.

For a trash company, it is surprisingly inept at picking up trash.

My neighbors and I have experienced multiple encounters over the past couple of years where our trash hasn’t been picked up. Carolina’s employees take bad customer service to new lows, and getting in touch with management is nearly impossible.

Good riddance to these corporate owners. We are excited for a local company to be able to pick up the trash that Carolina Waste has left behind.

JAMES RICE

Rutherford Way

Charleston