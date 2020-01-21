I am writing in response to the Jan. 5 Post and Courier letter about tree trimming.

The letter writer might call it “butchered trees,” but I applaud Dominion Energy for cutting the trees.

It is too bad the Department of Transportation does not put “safety first” when it comes to trees hanging too low or sticking out over the edge of the roads.

I worked for 25 years with a company that always stressed safety first.

Maybe some people would rather pay the bills for someone’s injury or damage to a vehicle because of a tree.

If you want pretty trees, plant them in your yard and let them hang over your house. A road that is safe to travel on and a home having electricity is much better than a pretty tree. Public roads should be safe for all vehicles, not just cars.

CRYSTAL ROZIER

Wicks Avenue

James Island

Save for a rainy day

I read in the Jan. 12 Post and Courier that South Carolina has nearly $2 billion in new money. Already our elected official’s are lining up ways to spend it.

Why don’t they do what is told to every man, woman and child when they have extra money? Put it in the bank and save it for a rainy day.

They would rather spend it on pet projects and exorbitant items that make them feel and look good.

When, and if, there is a shortfall in funds, they would have this to fall back on. They would rather waste this money now, then tell the taxpayers (you and me) they have to raise taxes.

When it comes to saving taxpayers money, they don’t know how, but they sure know the words “taxes” and “fees.”

We don’t need multimillion-dollar buildings built to replace fairly new ones just so they can brag that a building bears their name.

The payroll for all department heads in government positions is double what it should be. Some of these officials are not even competent enough to stand by the hole and lean on the shovel but make more than 75% of the general public.

PERRY G. JONES

Sapling Drive

Summerville

Confederate flag symbol

A Dec. 20 Post and Courier letter to the editor published under the heading, “It’s time to move on from divisive flag,” requires a response.

The writer declares he once had been an admirer of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart and the “Lost Cause,” but no more. The writer says he was “misinformed and uninformed.”

If one wants to avoid being “misinformed and uninformed,” it requires original study, collecting facts of events. The student must draw on circumstances of the state of affairs of the time.

Is the Confederate flag divisive? No. It only becomes a symbol of divisiveness to those who fail to understand the times when the events occurred.

Service? For me, it was my great- grandfather whose name I bear. His service to the cause was to halt invasion. When South Carolina seceded in 1860, he was a member of the Washington Light Infantry, later the Marion Light Artillery. I am not ashamed of it and will never be.

After the war, Lowndes wrote his life story, including military service. He was cited for distinction while at Fort Sumter by intercepting and decoding the federal signal codes for the planned attack on Battery Wagner by the 54th Massachusetts.

With the conclusion of the war came military rule and Reconstruction. Reconstruction is a misnomer if there ever was one. The pillage, thievery and corrupt government imposed by Federal authority was absolute.

Sacrifice: The South lost it all. And for what? The same issue in 1776: independence. No word in the English language speaks more exaltedly for the desire of mankind.

For those who wish not to be “misinformed,” read the testimonials of those who lived it.

THOMAS P. LOWNDES JR.

Blackstrap Retreat

Mount Pleasant

Many names for roads

The interesting Jan. 5 Post and Courier column by Cindi Ross Scoppe concerning the naming of roads and highways reveals our legislators don’t have enough to do. Our world is confusing enough without giving multiple names to places and things.

For instance, few people know where the Moorefield Memorial Highway is. It runs from Line Street in Charleston to the mountains in Upstate S.C. and into North Carolina.

Near Pickens, it is the mailing address for homes along that part of the road. We oldtimers in North Charleston used to call it the Dual Lane, but it’s officially known as U.S. 52/78. In Charleston, it is King Street and becomes Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

So you can call it U.S. 52, U.S. 78, Dual Lane or Rivers Avenue, and most folks in North Charleston could find it, but not if you call it the Moorefield Memorial Highway. The granite commemorative marker is just north of the seven mile (train station) viaduct on Rivers Avenue in the middle of the Dual Lane.

MERRILL D. RIDGWAY

McRoy Street

North Charleston