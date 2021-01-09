Letters to the Editor: Domestic terrorists responsible for destruction in Capitol

I can’t believe what I saw Wednesday.

The people who attacked the nation’s Capitol were terrorists. They are the same as the terrorists who flew planes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania in 2001.

I remember a television commercial from many years ago that featured a Native American crying at the end because of the environmental destruction being done to the nation.

Today, as an American veteran, I have a tear running down my face for our democracy.

MICHAEL SCHWARZOTT

Edgebrook Circle

North Charleston

Actions condemned

As a Republican, I am appalled at the violence and actions that precipitated this assault on our government. There is no place for such action.

President Donald Trump must uphold the Constitution, rather than continue whining and fomenting such destructive action.

WOODY RASH

State Street

Charleston

Renew ICE agreement

I disapprove of new Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano’s decision to end a partnership with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Former Sheriff Al Cannon had the respect of Charleston County residents for 32 years. One does not automatically get that type of support without earning it.

The primary function of the sheriff’s office is to serve and protect the residents of Charleston County and to follow the Constitution.

It should not be Graziano’s prerogative to pick and choose what guidelines and laws she chooses to enforce.

No one is expected to respect her politics, only her dedication to following the letter of the law on all issues.

Graziano has some big shoes to fill. A great way to start would be to not lose the confidence of those she represents.

LAURENCE MAHORNEY

McCants Drive

Mount Pleasant

Emotional learning

I read with interest the Jan. 4 Post and Courier front page article by Jenna Schiferl on helping kids heal during the pandemic.

I was especially incensed to read about the message Bridget Durkan Laird, the CEO for WINGS for Kids, received when she wrote to secure more funding for social-emotional learning curriculum.

The person who responded to the application returned it with the message, “Who cares what a child feels about themselves if they can’t read or write?” in bright red ink.

The children who are affected by any of today’s problems and cannot “read or write” are the ones who need the help most.

I would not want this person who answered the request in this way anywhere near a child who is traumatized. This person should be immediately terminated.

EDWARD LIPMAN

Freeman Street

Mount Pleasant

Too much targeting

I have watched a number of college football games recently and must say I’m appalled at the number of targeting hits. This has got to stop.

Here are my suggestions to stop targeting:

1. A coach should be fined $100,000 immediately for a targeting call on a player. It would not be paid by the league, alumni or college. And the couch would not be eligible for any increase in year-end compensation.

2. If more than two calls of targeting are made in a season, the team would be ineligible for postseason play.

3. Any player charged with targeting would be ineligible to play in three games. Players with repeated targeting calls could be eliminated from playing football.

Are these harsh measures? Yes.

But are they harsher than the possible life-threatening injury to a player who was targeted?

If players want to play football, they should stop tackling like a torpedo. I played football in the 1960s. My sons played in the 1980s. I never heard the word “targeting.” We were taught the correct way of tackling.

Football is a tough sport, but it does not need coaches, assistants and players who don’t seem to understand the possible devastating consequences of this action.

THOMAS BONGIORNO

Oyster Bay Drive

Summerville

COVID deaths rising

On Wednesday, we lost 71 more people to COVID-9.

We are told to stay at home, avoid large gatherings and isolate from our extended families during the holidays. But at the same time, our elected officials have approved a gun show at Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant and a Disney on Ice performance at the North Charleston Coliseum, among other huge gatherings.

What are we missing? Who is really in charge of our health and well-being?

MARGE ROCKWELL

Seacroft Road

Charleston