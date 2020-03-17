Letters to the Editor: Does Charleston need a new city motto?

I think the city of Charleston should change its motto from “She guards her temples, customs, and laws” to “If you build it, they will come.”

LEE NORONA

Carriage Lane

Charleston

C of C Coach Lundy

Congratulations to Ralph Lundy upon his retirement as coach of the College of Charleston men’s soccer team and the dedication of the Ralph Lundy Soccer Field in his honor.

I had the good fortune to meet Coach Lundy some 25 years ago as my son’s soccer coach in the Mount Pleasant Youth Recreation Program.

As incredible as it was having a seasoned college coach teach my 5-year-old son the sport of soccer, I was more appreciative of what he taught my son over the next many years about sportsmanship, being a team player, work ethic and simply enjoying the sport.

As I began following the College of Charleston soccer program, I observed Coach Lundy teaching these same life lessons to his team. I also witnessed on many occasions over the years Coach Lundy coming to the aid of members of his team outside of soccer, whether it was following the death of a player’s loved one, a player struggling with academics or a mishap with the law.

Like a father, Coach Lundy was always there. And like a good father, his support was first and foremost in the best interests of his player.

When the situation required discipline, Coach Lundy didn’t hesitate, but the discipline was always fair and with the intent to teach a life lesson and to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

As an alumnus of the College of Charleston, I am proud of the legacy Coach Lundy leaves. It is certainly fitting that the college’s soccer field be named in his honor.

Coach Lundy distinguished himself as a coach and, perhaps more importantly, as an exemplary ambassador for all things good at the College of Charleston.

Coach, enjoy your retirement and your lovely family, and know that the Cougar nation wishes you all the best.

JOHN DODDS III

Lowcountry Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Bee deaths a threat

The threat of colony collapse deserves immediate attention from our state policymakers. Bees are our most important pollinators — hundreds of thousands of plants depend on their pollination. Accordingly, large-scale bee deaths have dire consequences for our environment and the global food supply.

Domestic honeybee hives have dropped from 6 million colonies in the 1940s to about 2.5 million today.

The losses continue to mount. Last winter, U.S. beekeepers lost nearly 40 percent of their colonies, the worst winter hive loss on record.

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a leading suspect. These highly toxic pesticides poison bees’ nervous systems and impact their ability to learn, reproduce and fight infections.

Neonics are between 5,000 and 10,000 times more toxic to bees than DDT.

The most effective way to curb the threat of bee-killing neonics is, quite simply, to limit their use.

Our state should follow the lead of Connecticut, Maryland and Vermont and enact a ban on the consumer sale of neonics.

PARKER BROWN-NESBIT

West Edgefield Drive

Summerville

Political blame game

I see politicians are still blaming others for the many problems ailing our country today.

Not one of them suggests clear and concise solutions without wanting to raise taxes to pay for programs that will be torn apart by following administrations.

We are not a democracy. We are a republic, which were the thoughts of our Founding Fathers.

Politicians must find a way to get things done together. We, as voters, cannot keep on voting our favorites into office only to see them become members of the good-old-boy group shortly afterward.

These groups must be disbanded, and the constituents served better. If millionaires can buy themselves into office, then we are doomed.

I’m for a fair tax agenda, where everyone pays their fair share. Drug companies, tobacco companies, insurance companies and oil companies should be admonished and made to lower prices for everyone.

A good way to get started is to freeze prices on everything, except salaries for the poor and middle class.

I didn’t like Ronald Reagan as president because he harmed federal workers, of which I was one, but some of his ideas should be reconsidered or reinstated.

Everyone wants to see a balanced budget, but the only way that’s going to happen is if we address the problems our country faces, not starting wars with no end and propping up the rest of the world.

Charity starts at home and stays at home, not overseas.

BARRY GOSSETT

Spring Creek Road

North Charleston