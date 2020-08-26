Letters to the Editor: Do the least harm to Phillips community

History matters. People matter. As residents of Mount Pleasant, we have read recent stories about the challenges faced by the Phillips community because of explosive growth in the area.

Our sympathies lie with this community created a century and a half ago by formerly enslaved people and their families.

Because the residents are the descendants of those people, their voices should be respected and supported, their properties preserved and their cultural richness protected.

The proposed five-lane plan for S.C. Highway 41 will affect 213 Phillips properties and 2.9 acres of wetlands. The alternative to bypass the community would affect 164 properties and 6.2 acres of wetlands.

We can mitigate wetlands but not a historic community once its residents have been displaced.

Traffic problems on S.C. Highway 41 are a direct result of decisions made by Mount Pleasant officials to allow massive developments in that area.

Charleston’s decision to approve big housing developments across the Wando River on the Cainhoy peninsula will further exacerbate these problems.

All of this could have been foreseen and addressed long ago in municipal planning stages. The blame and the solutions lie with the approving authorities.

It is clear these problems weren’t the fault of anyone connected with the Phillips community.

Why should their lives and homes be dislocated with inadequate compensation? To burden them with the consequences of development is disrespectful to their history.

We all need to acknowledge and support what is due the descendants of enslaved people. That is the very point of the movement for racial justice, and that context needs to inform any decisions made.

Therefore, we urge the authorities in Mount Pleasant, Charleston and Charleston County to find solutions to traffic and growth problems that are acceptable to the Phillips community. It is the least we should do.

Please submit supportive comments through the project email: hwy41sc@gmail.com.

NORMA MAY GOLDBERG

Bay Water Way

Mount Pleasant

JOANNA MELVILLE

Indigo Bay Circle

Mount Pleasant

JENNIFER FINE

Indigo Bay Circle

Mount Pleasant

Mental health

I would like to thank the Aug. 17 letter writer who highlighted a need for more mental health professionals to reduce 911 calls that result in police being dispatched.

South Carolina has many mental health professionals, and we need to do a better job of educating people who to call for help.

The S.C. Department of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis/Community Crisis Response and Intervention line is staffed every day around the clock and serves all 46 counties.

It can be reached at 833-364-2274.

Mobile Crisis in Charleston does some assessments with people have come in contact with EMS by video and has a clinician embedded to respond to 911 calls.

S.C. Department of Mental Health has four clinicians embedded in law enforcement in Charleston. Soon, we will have two in Dorchester County and three each in Berkeley and Richland counties with more to come.

DMH and the National Alliance on Mental Illness train law enforcement officers statewide to help them recognize illnesses and help them better address needs.

DMH has a division devoted solely to finding resources for patients, including housing, jobs and more.

South Carolina is blessed with counselors inside and outside the DMH network. Help us get the word out on who to call for help.

For nonemergencies, reach out to your local mental health center via SCDMH.org.

JENNIFER ROBERTS

Executive Director

Charleston Dorchester

Mental Health Center

Charlie Hall Boulevard

Charleston

Fund digital divide

Public education in South Carolina is failing. We rank 44th among all states.

Gov. Henry McMaster would be wrong to use coronavirius relief funds to provide scholarships at private schools.

We need access to high-speed internet connections so students can effectively engage in remote learning.

S.C. ranks 31st when it comes to broadband access. Public school students are already handicapped when it comes to online education.

Teachers and administrators also need broadband access to do their jobs and meet the needs of students.

This digital divide must be addressed by the administration before providing scholarships at private schools.

Our public school students are a priceless resource. McMaster must focus on improving our schools, and one of the first steps is ensuring broadband access for all students.

ELIZABETH JONES

Lincoln Inn Road

Columbia

Research your vote

I have long been a critic of voting in Eastern states.

As a transplant from California, where every voter receives a sample ballot with an information packet, I was disappointed to find that many other states supply nothing.

Voters arrive at polling places and many see their ballots for the first time.

Of course, they receive plenty of propaganda from the various parties, but there is no place to get unbiased information.

At least, with a mail-in ballot, voters have a chance to research candidates and issues at their leisure.

I encourage all voters to apply for mail-in ballots now and do their due diligence by researching candidates.

M. LYNN MOUT

Gray Lane

North Charleston

Kudos to Houghton

I want to congratulate Katherine Houghton, the president of the Folly Beach Civic Club, for winning a seat on the Folly Beach City Council on July 20.

As a freelance writer, I have submitted editorials several times to Miss Houghton and the monthly newsletter of the civic club. I think the work Miss Houghton does says nice things about your area.

STEVEN HAWKINS

Backwater Way

Greenville