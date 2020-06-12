Letters to the Editor: ‘Do no harm’ policy will fail our students

Nothing I can think of better illustrates why our schools perform so poorly than the “do no harm” grading policy pushed by some school officials. There is no appetite among many of our education and political leaders to require what is necessary to achieve excellence in our schools.

The theory behind this policy is that students should get a passing grade even if they didn’t do their work during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Grades are supposed to tell the student, their parents and, eventually, others what the student achieved. The circumstances are irrelevant. Honest grades give an accurate picture.

The current circumstances are not the students’ or anyone else’s fault. But life is full of circumstances beyond one’s control that affect one’s quest for some goal. Overcoming such obstacles is what makes us strong and ready to lead consequential lives. And that should be the goal of educators.

Do not protect young people from difficulties; guide them through the process of conquering those difficulties. That is going to require extra school time for many. Sad, but better than going into the world unprepared.

Your May 28 article, “Some SC schools using ‘do no harm’ grading during pandemic, sparking teacher frustrations,” said some school officials did not want to “punish” students by holding them accountable. If they really loved these kids, they would understand that punishment is denying them the thrill of accomplishment by not holding them accountable.

I spent 10 years as chairman of the S.C. Public Charter School District, trying to move our education system toward an insistence on excellence. I can tell you from personal experience that very few in the education establishment, Legislature, governor’s office or local school boards are willing to make the hard decisions necessary to achieve excellence.

There is plenty of impressive talk, and they will throw some money around, but the will to take the risks involved in fighting entrenched interests is simply not there. Until that changes, we will continue to nibble at the margins while failing another generation of our young people.

DON McLAURIN

Former chairman, S.C. Charter School District

Water Street

Charleston

COVID-19 culture

Why don’t we all just wear masks?

It has become clear over the past month that the spread of COVID-19 in Charleston is nothing like that of Manhattan (about 500 cases so far versus almost 23,000).

I would like to attribute this mainly to how rural our state is compared to New York.

But if everyone wore a made-at-home mask without touching their faces and stayed at least 6 feet from others while outside their home, then we could all be protected.

So why is it that in Charleston I walk to the pharmacy or grocery and see only a few other masked people?

What is it about wearing masks that has intelligent, freedom-loving U.S. citizens ignoring recommendations from the government and health care organizations like the CDC?

After reflection, I choose to believe it is mainly a desire to return to normalcy. And it is absolutely natural to desire a return to normal. But can’t we make it normal that we protect ourselves and those we love?

As a clinical medical student at MUSC who returned from quarantine to the hospital on May 18, I would like to ask the community to enjoy a new normalcy, one in which we wear masks outside of our homes and continue to practice social distancing.

Consider the elderly, hospital staff and your own grandparents. See the CDC’s website for an easy tutorial on how to make your own.

CAROLYN PETERSEIM

Cannon Street

Charleston

Riots hurt protests

Public demonstrations here and throughout the country have, unintentionally perhaps, tragically undermined the original purpose.

Those who wish to continue these demonstrations must clearly know that their actions draw malcontents, anarchists and looters. It is the sole purpose of these terrorists — and terrorists they are — to destroy, loot private and public property and cause bodily harm to innocent citizens, not to mention firefighters and police whose duty is to protect and defend.

The protesters’ continued demonstrations at this point are convincing evidence that they themselves can be labeled part and parcel of the destruction brought on by these malcontents.

It’s time to allow the wheels of justice to turn until they do their job.

All too pungent are the words chiseled in stone at the Charleston County Courthouse: “Where Law Ends, Tyranny Begins.”

Truer words applied to current events cannot be found.

THOMAS P. LOWNDES JR.

Blackstrap Retreat

Mount Pleasant