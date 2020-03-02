Letters to the Editor: DNR needs more funding to protect SC resources

The front-page article in Feb. 17 Post and Courier concerning the S.C. Department of Natural Resources being shorthanded and some of the resulting issues was much needed. The article was needed nearly as much as changes for funding this most important state agency.

It seems every year we hear of the lack of funding and staff to properly operate the agency, yet very little happens to improve the situation.

I have great respect for the men and women associated with the DNR.

We live in a state with such a large variety and abundance of natural resources, one that makes South Carolina one of the most wonderful states to live in.

Unfortunately, some members of government don’t see the need to ensure we maintain this great heritage.

The economy is doing great right now, so the budget cuts done years ago should be reinstated and more revenue should be added.

I find it absurd how little we pay for hunting and fishing licenses, as well as boat registrations. You can buy a sportsman license for $50 and hunt on more than 800,000 acres of land and fish in practically all freshwater.

You can buy a $250,000 boat and register it for a mere $30.

Charter licensing fees are nonexistent or minimal, and these people are making a living off of our resources.

Hunting and fishing licenses should be doubled at least and boat registration fees should be one-half percent of the value of the boat.

Please, create the funding needed to protect our wildlife

RODNEY HOOKER

Lake Marion Lane

Vance

Rain trade-off

I see that the Charleston Municipal Golf Course is getting a facelift. Machines have been beeping all week as they move dirt around to increase the height of the course.

They are also removing trees bordering fairways, which makes little sense to me. The roots of trees soak up gallons of water as they process their photosynthetic rite of life, processing oxygen from carbon dioxide.

From where I stand near the golf course, I see rain water finding a new runoff path without the trees. I may be wrong, but that runoff will find new low spots in the yards of those living nearby.

Higher ground, minus trees that once drank in the water, will not be beneficial to our neighborhood.

Thanks, city of Charleston, our area has enough problems with flooding and storm drainage, but now golfers don’t have to worry about wet feet. What a trade-off.

ALFRED F. CROUCHER III

Kell Place

Charleston

Library a treasure

I attended a recent meeting regarding the future of the West Ashley Library (South Windermere) due to flooding problems. This branch is a community treasure, one that four generations are continuing to make a tradition, to spark the love of reading at a young age and keep it going.

Our library is also about having a safe place where people can meet, tutors can work with children, adults can browse for books and read magazines, children can have story time activities and seniors can learn new computer tasks.

It’s a place to run into your neighbor, have a meeting, have new ideas brought to your attention. It makes us all better people.

It’s more than the building, deemed ugly by some:

It is a historic treasure that is situated in the perfect location, despite flooding problems that are being fixed.

This library is within walking distance of several neighborhoods. It’s part of the reason many of us chose to live where we do. We want it to stay where it is.

If every building in Charleston were demolished or abandoned because it flooded, would there be many buildings remaining? I think not.

BARBARA STROUD

Stocker Drive

Charleston

Literacy legacy

Patty Bennett Uffelman, one of the founders of Begin With Books, will be turning over its management to The Palmetto Project.

Due to her vision, along with that of Janet Segal, Begin With Books’ enrollment is now 5,075 children in mostly rural Charleston County.

Last year, the group delivered 58,682 books to an average of 4,890 infants and toddlers per month, bringing their nine-year total to 296,175 books delivered.

They enrolled 1,948 new children in 2019, giving each of these new arrivals the opportunity to start life as a book owner and to become a book lover.

Begin With Books delivers a free book every month to children from birth to age 5. It is part of the Dolly Parton Imagination library.

Begin With Books will carry on under the direct management of Palmetto Project.

Patty’s smiling face will be missed here in Charleston.

All of the volunteers and families wish her well in her new home in North Carolina.

PRISCILLA SHUMWAY

Wappoo Hall Road

Charleston