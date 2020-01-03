Addressing educational disparity is not easy. We understand the challenges of incorporating the voices of school leaders, parents and the community when implementing educational change.

Our community must make difficult choices now to ensure that all children graduate prepared for further education or employment in the modern workforce.

Our Regional Education Report: Chapter 5, titled “Disruption,” acknowledges that systemic racism and shortcomings in our community’s public education system have long prevented significant numbers of children from reaching their full potential. The report also identifies how inequity manifests across the educational continuum and the disruptions needed to support the success of every child.

The Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative is in support of Charleston County School District’s recent actions to address the long-standing inequities in our community’s public education system. In order to educate all children, the status quo must be disrupted.

Enhancing access to the most effective public schools, especially for historically underserved children, is a statement of CCSD’s commitment to equity.

Schools should serve as incubators of opportunity and innovation. They need the opportunity and autonomy to encourage and support excellent administrators and teachers. CCSD’s acceleration schools’ strategy allows this to take place.

It leverages the current state proviso on schools of innovation, giving CCSD the opportunity to work closely with communities where these schools reside and the opportunity for CCSD to work with administrators, teachers and parents to define the type of partnership they want to see in supporting their children.

Change is always complex and challenging, particularly on an issue this important for our community. However, the time for action is now. We support CCSD’s bold initiative and encourage others to make their voices heard.

Our community cannot succeed with business as usual. We can only succeed with a community-wide, accountable and collaborative effort centered on change for our children.

Thank you for supporting all students in Charleston County.

ANITA ZUCKER

Chairwoman, Board of Directors

Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative

Rivers Avenue

North Charleston

Smoking age

I am not against the new law passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump that raised the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21, but I am beyond unhappy about its implementation.

The law did not allow a grace period for smokers under the age of 21, and it also failed to contain a grandfather clause.

When the age for alcohol was raised, South Carolina did a graduated progression: age 18 to 19 in 1984; 19 to 20 in 1985; and 20 to 21 in 1986.

That there was no such provision for the age increase for tobacco purchases is a grievous oversight.

I recently walked into a gas station and bought a pack of cigarettes. The next day, I tried to do the same thing and was denied because the law had taken effect.

That is absolutely ridiculous.

Now, the only options

for smokers under 21 are either to use a fake ID or to solicit the help of another adult to buy a pack of cigarettes.

If I can be tried as an adult, I shouldn’t be forced to break the law to do something I could legally do 24 hours prior.

If the government is trying to curtail teen vaping, they should tighten vaping laws and heighten oversight of the vaping industry, not punish tobacco users and force them to break the law just to enjoy a cigarette.

HALE KILBORN

Guerard Road

Charleston

Military pay

I just finished reading the article about studies that were done to compare military pay with similar civilian jobs.

I cannot believe that anyone could be so uniformed.

I will ask only one question: What civilian job requires continual physical training and exercise; reassignment about every three years to another base in another state; spending 12-24 months overseas; being on call 24 hours a day, 365 days per year; possible assignment to a war zone where they could be wounded or killed; receive constant training in their field; get up at 5 a.m. five days a week; do physical training for 30 minutes; and then shower and get dressed for a workday that may last 12-14 hours?

Their pay should be higher than it is. How much is a life worth when the risk is always present?

Most young people look at the starting salary of a private and say, “No way.”

The starting salary for a private in every branch should be a minimum of $50,000.

If the government does that, the enlistment problems will go away. To say military members are overpaid is so stupid it is asinine.

NOEL ISON

Chamblee Road

Walterboro