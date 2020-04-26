Letters to the Editor: Different lives need different activities during this time

Time well spent?

As we shelter in place, a wave has swept social media with the message: Use this time well. Sounding innocent enough, it sends an unintended message.

Only a few activities seem to count as using time well, such as learning languages, starting side-hustles or working out. But if we adhere to this narrow definition of time well spent, we ignore the differences in our lives.

I have three friends about the same age adapting to reduced working hours and working from home: a single mom who is scrambling to provide for her son; a college student who is connecting to her heritage by learning Italian cuisine; and a young professional who is starting yoga to manage her anxiety.

Their challenges, cultures, and personalities all influence what activities are valuable. Arbitrarily saying they should all start side-hustles or pick up music, writing, etc., ignores their different situations.

What “time well spent” means is specific to you.

Ultimately, the pressure to perform according to a single standard of achievement undermines the strength of our community. When we throw off this standard, we are free to share our strengths and work together to fill the gaps in each other’s lives.

So, share the bread you’re learning to bake with roommates, send the prints you hand-lettered to friends or lead a yoga class via livestream.

Acknowledging our different lives, situations and talents within the shared experience of COVID-19 allows us to support each other.

LILA SADLER

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Cancel conventions

Now that we are all but assured of the final two candidates up for president in November, I’d like to suggest that both parties consider canceling their conventions.

They seem unnecessary, and this would save a lot of robo-calls, time, money and TV/radio/media time for the public at large. This would be a welcome change after everyone has been dealing with the coronavirus for months.

DENNY CIGANOVIC

Carmel Bay Drive

Mount Pleasant

Protect vulnerable

Malcolm X said “When ‘I’ is replaced with ‘we,’ even illness becomes wellness.”

When we protect the most vulnerable members of our community, we protect everyone, which is why I am writing: to shine a light on how we can better protect those incarcerated and those working within the criminal justice system in South Carolina during the COVID-19 crisis.

Prisons and jails must be part of the virus tracking and testing process because that protects our loved ones in custody and employees who interact with the greater public.

The S.C. Department of Corrections should issue a daily report on how many test kits they have, their testing protocols, how many incarcerated people they have tested and if anyone in custody is being quarantined.

Prisons and jails are meant to protect society and rehabilitate those who will later rejoin society.

Reducing the nonviolent offenders is essential because an overpopulated system amid a pandemic poses a threat to police, prosecutors, court staff, parole officers and corrections officers, and therefore the public.

The problem of African Americans being disproportionately represented in South Carolina’s criminal justice system is to be noted as well.

A lack of testing available to incarcerated people would result in African Americans being disproportionately vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission and death.

KATIE GRAHAM

Catfiddle Street

Charleston

Climate change

In an April 21 letter to the editor, the writer seems to imply that there was a scientific consensus during the 1970s that predicted global cooling. That was not the case at all. Perhaps the definitive evaluation of prevailing future climatic trend predictions can be found in “The myth of the 1970s global cooling consensus” (Peterson, Connolley and Fleck).

These authors found a total of seven scientific papers predicting global cooling and 42 papers predicting global warming written during the period 1965-79. Fifteen published papers were neutral on the subject of future climatic trends.

Two nonpeer reviewed, nonscientific media articles are often used as proof that there was a consensus among climate scientists regarding global cooling (“The cooling world,” Newsweek 1975 and “Another Ice Age?” Time 1974).

JOHN COX

Professional Geologist

Dragoon Drive

Mount Pleasant

Battling cancer

An April 13 article in the Health Section of The Post and Courier was a grim reminder of the increased challenges faced by cancer survivors in this time of COVID-19.

Like many nonprofits, Susan G. Komen South Carolina must continue to serve the people who need us most during this pandemic.

COVID-19 has opened everyone’s eyes to how extraordinarily dedicated our medical providers are. Those of us who have battled cancer know this is nothing new. Our doctors, nurses and medical providers have always been our heroes. We’re glad others recognize it, too.

Komen SC is here to help. If anyone needs assistance, call us at 843-556-8011. Although we’ve been faced with limited funds, as have many critical agencies, we remain committed to serve everyone we possibly can.

We also can help with connections for anyone with questions or concerns about breast cancer.

The Komen Treatment Assistance Fund can assist eligible breast cancer patients with food, child or elder care, medical equipment, home and palliative care, and oral chemotherapy or hormone therapy.

Everyone is facing a “new normal,” and finances are uncertain for many. This is nothing new for cancer patients. Please consider supporting local nonprofits like Komen South Carolina, which relies on community support.

Thank you to everyone working so tirelessly to keep us safe. We truly are stronger together.

LUCY SPEARS

Executive Director, Susan G. Komen South Carolina

Gardner Road

Charleston