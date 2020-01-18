It was with interest that I read the Jan. 9 Post and Courier article concerning plantation weddings spurring dialogue on the national stage.

Apparently driven by an organization called Color of Change, the likes of wedding websites such as The Knot, Brides and Pinterest have announced “restrictions and rollbacks on content from weddings held at plantations.”

Candidly, I am dismayed by those organizations allowing themselves to be cowed into submission by a self-espoused social justice group with a mission of creating “a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.”

Undoubtedly, the plight of blacks enslaved between the mid-1600s and the mid-1800s was a scar on the fabric of America. With that being said, hosting or planning weddings at area plantations in 2020 should not be conflated with endorsing the social injustice inflicted upon the African American community, then or now.

After having visited many former plantations, the likes of Boone Hall, Hampton Plantation, Brookgreen Gardens, Hobcaw Barony and a number of others, I have seen and heard how slavery has been appropriately and delicately addressed. None of those venues have attempted to whitewash or deny the injustice associated with slavery. The issue has been addressed directly and accurately.

I would suggest that by “cow-towing” to the likes of Color of Change, the wedding sites are doing an injustice to those venues and all the employees who rely on those venues for employment. Come on folks, stand up and be counted.

BRUCE CORNER

Reserve Drive

Pawleys Island

Term limits

Another letter, another voice calling for term limits.

Well, our Constitution placed term limits on our federal legislative body. Members of the House of Representatives, which represents the people, are up for election every two years.

The Senate, representing state interests, has members that serve six years, but terms are staggered with one-third of members up for election every two years.

All of this allows for continuity of legislation and experience.

The presidency was left to the will of the people with authority vested to the elected legislative body to impeach. It was designed for the people to vote on their beliefs. Not on the beliefs or opinions of others.

Unfortunately, in a country where we have freedom of information, few exercise the right.

Term limits will not solve anything, nor will campaign finance reforms.

It is for people to divest themselves from a stagnant political ideology and to vote not for what is in their best interest but what is in the best interest of their town, county, state and country.

On a final note, we do to have a career civilian workforce subject to oversight for continuity in national and foreign affairs, and it is in the best interests of our country.

It is our shadow government.

LUIS VEGA-TORRES

Old Jackson Road

Goose Creek

Animal cruelty

My condolences to Ben Brengle on the loss of his dog, Bella. My heart goes out to you.

On another note, I think the person who stole your vehicle is responsible for Bella’s death and should be charged with animal cruelty.

JACKIE CARLSON

Blissful Lane

Huger

Lincoln and slavery

In a book review of the third volume of a projected five-volume political biography of Abraham Lincoln in the Jan. 5 Post and Courier, a reviewer described how Lincoln took Stephen Douglas to task for his views on slavery during their first debate in 1858.

Knowing Douglas had said in a Senate speech that “it is none of my business which way the slavery clause (in Kansas) is decided. I care not whether it is voted down or voted up,” Lincoln sought to portray him as being indifferent toward slavery.

Based on the review, it appears the third volume ends at 1860. If so, it won’t include Lincoln’s thoughts on slavery as expressed in a letter to New York Tribune editor Horace Greeley in 1862 in response to an editorial that called on Lincoln to free the slaves as a way of weakening the Confederacy.

Lincoln wrote: “My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that.”

Lincoln desired all men to be free. Nevertheless, four years after criticizing Douglas for his indifference toward slavery, Lincoln was not above letting it continue as long as his “paramount object” was achieved.

KATHY O’NEILL

Marsh Harbor Drive

Beaufort