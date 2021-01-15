Letters to the Editor: Diabetes initiative an investment in SC health

As we begin a new year, we do so with renewed hope of overcoming COVID-19 as vaccine distribution begins.

Another public health crisis, however, looms large over the state.

Much like COVID-19, this deadly disease also disproportionately affects vulnerable and minority populations.

Diabetes affects more than 500,000 people statewide. Information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control shows diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with diabetes also are more likely to experience severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19.

To help reduce disparities in care and create generational change, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, after consulting the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina and the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, launched the DiabetesFree SC initiative in 2020.

The goals of the diabetes initiative include improving pregnancy outcomes in women with diabetes, reducing the lifelong risk of diabetes in children and preventing diabetes and its complications in adults. We already have seen promising results from prenatal programs established through the program.

Like the multispecialty program piloted at the Medical University of South Carolina, two new prenatal programs were opened through the initiative in Greenville and Columbia/Sumter. Nearly $3.5 million will be invested in them over the next three years.

COVID-19 has cast a dark shadow but also has shined a bright light on opportunities to address disparities in health care.

The initiative aims to be part of the solution by tackling inequalities in health care head-on to help prevent and reduce diabetes in residents statewide.

There are many great programs in South Carolina that work together to help us get rid of the impact of diabetes on our families, and DiabetesFree SC seeks to align and support them.

Dr. TIMOTHY LYONS

Executive Medical Director

DiabetesFree SC

Percival Road

Columbia

Graziano and ICE

I am writing with regard to recent letters criticizing Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano’s decision to end her department’s relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The letter writers have asked that she continue to work with ICE, and at least one stated that it is not up to her to pick and chose which laws she is to enforce.

I want to point out that Sheriff Graziano is a state official. She has no obligation to enforce federal laws, and in fact, our great Constitution provides that all matters relating to immigration are exclusively the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Very few police agencies in this country have entered into 287(g) agreements with ICE for both constitutional and practical concerns.

At the constitutional level, powers are enumerated between the federal government and state governments. Section 287(g) makes a mockery of that concept.

On a practical level, allowing local law enforcement to act as federal agents places all society at substantially greater risk.

Anyone victimized while in America while not being here legally would have no recourse to help from the police, as doing so would ensure certain deportation.

That allows marginalized people to be preyed upon and allows those doing the preying to become more brazen. This makes society a more dangerous place for all of us.

ROBERT JOHNSTON

Hartnett Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Military training

I had some weak times as a young man, as other boys teased me and I developed an inferiority complex.

At age 19, I joined a judo class at the YMCA and I developed a love for the skills I learned. I even enlisted in the Marine Corps. I loved the training, but my platoon had some members who teased me.

On the first day of judo class at Parris Island, the instructor recognized me and told the recruits that I knew as much as he.

Wow, did my popularity change. I taught hand-to-hand and French foot fighting for six years.

In this new year, I encourage all young men to consider military training.

God’s blessings have encouraged me not to be afraid and to help others.

JACK CRANWELL

Pinnacle Lane

Charleston

Photos of vaccine

If you want to turn people off or get them to shy away from getting the coronavirus vaccine, just keep showing pictures or videos of patients actually getting “the needle.”

This is a major turnoff for a lot of people.

Who really likes to see someone actually getting a shot except for the precious ones administering it?

RICKY MARTIN

Dogwood Road

Charleston