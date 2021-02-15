Letters to the Editor: DHEC needs to quit fiddling while SC burns over vaccine distribution

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. The same thing applies when agencies in authority lose sight of their responsibility for the greater good while tending to their own distractions.

South Carolina DHEC’s punt of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to next month would be a perfect example.

DHEC board members and staff should keep working until this nonsense is sorted.

Unless, of course, they already have received their two vaccine shots. Under those circumstances, the issue is someone else’s problem. Meanwhile, the rest of us wait while the state burns.

Nurse shortage

Shari Costantini’s Feb. 9 commentary, “Nation’s nurse shortage compounds COVID vaccination problems,” identifies the wrong obstacle.

It is the supply of vaccine that compounds the problems, not the shortage of nurses.

In my 44 years as a nurse, there has always been a shortage of nurses, and I don’t see it ever changing.

Even a large medical institution in Houston in the 1980s recruited nurses from the Philippines and Canada. These nurses stayed for about a year, then returned home.

We were always short-staffed.

The 40 senators did not do their research when introducing an emergency stopgap bill last year that would make it easier for health care providers to recruit and hire qualified international nurses.

This will be repeating history.

If leaders would do an analysis of the problem, look into why men and women are not choosing nursing as a career and talk to working nurses and then make those necessary changes, we may be able to solve the shortage.

Bringing nurses to the U.S. from another country is not the answer.

The nursing shortage is not compounding the COVID-19 vaccination problem, the supply of the vaccine is. There are plenty of qualified medical personnel available to administer the vaccine.

Council unaccountable

I call upon all Charleston County Council members to resign immediately, with the exception of those elected in November.

An attitude of imperious unaccountability continues to permeate the decisions being made through executive sessions.

I had hoped that the former chairman’s absence would open up the inner sanctum in the Lonnie Hamilton Building and turn a corner to serve fully their constituents.

I thank Councilman Kylon Middleton for refusing to slide into the well-worn grooves of council operations as usual.

Meanwhile, I’m still waiting for the new North Charleston library, which was approved as part of a 2014 county referendum to build five new libraries and renovate 13 others. It was to be built as a replacement for the rundown Cooper River Library on Rivers Avenue.

The current library serves some of our county’s neediest citizens and their children. Based on need, it should have been the first of the five new libraries to be completed.

The citizens of Mount Pleasant wasted no time in recognizing the value of a new library. Their facility has been built and operating for several years.

Build our library now, council. Do the right thing or step aside for new leadership in Charleston County.

Beach life a privilege

Having previously been a resident of the Isle of Palms for many years, I must say it was a real joy and experience to enjoy the beach and ocean for 52 weeks a year.

Residents should understand that during the summer months, primarily on the weekends and holidays, a lot of folks will visit this paradise and this will create heavy traffic and trash.

As a resident, you have to pay a premium price for real estate and pay extra for cleanup, but residents should consider it a privilege to live on the island and not try to keep the public, who owns the beach, away by eliminating parking.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll misspoke when he said the state Department of Transportation was trying to “cram whatever they want down our throat.”

It seems that is what he is trying to do to the public.

Figured it out

Now I know why visitors from up North who have decided to stay and pay high prices for real estate have such attitude problems.

It drives them crazy when a 76-year-old Southerner says yes, ma’am; no, sir; thank you; can I help you; and no, you cannot tip for someone helping, even when asked to help translate what the delivery driver, who is from Johns Island, said.

