Letters to the Editor: DHEC has failed areas polluted by coal plants

I was shocked but not surprised to learn that permits meant to protect our waterways near coal plants from toxic pollutants like mercury and arsenic haven’t been updated 8 to 10 years.

I wasn’t surprised because the coal plants — Cross, Winyah and Wateree — are all in predominantly black and low-income areas, where we have to constantly fight for basic protections other communities take for granted.

I’m raising two children in Georgetown, not far from the Winyah plant.

We have deep roots and deep affection for our home and our community.

It’s shameful, outrageous and unacceptable that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control doesn’t care as much as we do, even though its stated mission is “to improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians by protecting and promoting the health of the public and the environment.”

Yet for nearly a decade, DHEC has allowed these three coal plants to potentially discharge pollution that could poison our drinking water, make swimming and fishing unsafe, damage our children’s health and cause cancer.

DHEC has failed us.

The old, weak permits at these coal sites endanger our safety every day. But now that this ongoing harm has been brought to light, it must be stopped immediately.

We have a right to clean water and to the same standard of public health that DHEC executives want for their own families and the places they live.

LaTOYA ANDERSON

Yadkin Avenue

Georgetown

Bodycams

Several months ago, I had an accident on King Street in downtown Charleston.

I was driving in the right lane when my car was hit by a large food delivery truck when the driver swerved three feet into my lane. The extended wheel nuts ripped into the back side of my car.

Three police officers quickly arrived to investigate the accident, with their bodycams turned on. The investigating officer interviewed and recorded both drivers involved. The report clearly spelled out and documented the accident and called out the truck driver as the cause of the accident. I took pictures of the accident scene before they separated the vehicles.

When I called the claims adjuster for the truck driver’s insurance company, he told me that the driver told him that I had caused the accident, and they were not accepting my claim.

Despite having sent the adjuster the police report and my pictures, he refused to change their rejection of my claim.

My insurance company paid the $7,500 repairs and filed to arbitrate the claim. The police report said bodycam images were available. The insurance company subpoenaed the file, which included the interview with the driver in which he admitted fault for swerving into my lane.

My insurance company was reimbursed for the repairs.

Only the bodycam evidence yielded this settlement. Strangely, the truck driver’s insurance company was able to ignore the police report.

Only the documented interview with the truck driver produced justice.

STEPHEN BRINKMAN

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Pleasant Hill Drive

Charleston

Asking so little

Actor Tom Hanks, who had COVID-19 along with his wife Rita Wilson, recently said that never has so little been asked of Americans to help one another as when they were asked to wear a mask, socially distance and wash their hands.

Hanks said it was disheartening for people to take issue with this. My Air Force veteran brother-in-law quipped that it wasn’t like we were being asked to storm the beaches of Normandy.

Politicians are being disingenuous when they ask how could they could have known the risk of infection hadn’t gone way.

The uptick in COVID-19 cases is not a surprise now nor was it before. My advice to those in leadership positions is learn from your mistakes. Telling the truth is Mission One.

If so-called leaders cannot do that, they need to stop talking and let people who can tell the truth do so.

With less than 5% of the global population and 24% of the COVID-19 deaths, the United States has a lot to be concerned about. In real numbers, that is more than 150,000 American deaths.

KEITH WILSON

Dove Cottage Drive

Charlotte

Voting by mail

The Democrats want to vote by mail in the 2020 general election.

A national ID card should be a prerequisite for any consideration by Congress to expand voting by mail in any general election to ensure that any ballot was cast by a U.S. citizen.

WILLIAM LEWIS

Darts Cove Way

Mount Pleasant

What’s the difference?

I would be deeply grateful if someone could explain why it’s perfectly reasonable, legal and valid for Mr. and Mrs. Donald Trump to vote by mail, but it becomes fraudulent if I do it.

SUE FLASTER

Chapel Street

Charleston