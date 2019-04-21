When there is a small pool of individuals voting on an issue, their backgrounds and beliefs come into play. If not, attorneys wouldn’t spend so much time selecting a jury.
Similarly, when a board is voting on an issue, who is on that board determines the outcome, sometimes even before the vote takes place. The board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control is composed of one member from each of the state’s seven congressional districts, a member at large and the chairman.
As it stands, the board isn’t very environmentally friendly, hence the decision to reduce Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ permitted groundwater volume while still considering Google’s request to withdraw more water.
Furthermore, DHEC’s move to cut our permit in half was purely political. It was an ominous message to other utilities not to challenge DHEC in court or their spigot would be turned off. DHEC is hurting a whole town that is already paying for SCE&G’s debacle. To have water customers financially punished because DHEC believes it is above answering in a court of law is blatantly unfair.
As stated, DHEC board members come from each congressional district. From the DHEC website, it appears the member position for our district is vacant. Whoever is appointed to represent us will be critical for the type of environmental positions that affect our way of life, from our beaches to our tap water.
Mark Sanford would be perfect for filling the vacancy. He is passionate about environmental issues and would look out for us just as he did as governor and congressman.
If not him, we certainly need someone else who would fight just as valiantly to protect our environment.
NANCY FORREST
Sound View Drive
Mount Pleasant
Palmetto Pride
If Gov. Henry McMaster had “Palmetto Pride,” he would see to it that South Carolina had curbside recycling and environmentally safe recycling centers statewide.
It’s too bad that, like his predecessor, Gov. McMaster’s only interest is in kowtowing to big business.
BRENDA WEITZEL
Farmhill Drive
Summerville
Serious issues
If we listen carefully to the news, it’s pretty rare that we ever get anything of value. Where are the discussions of serious matters: the debt, defense of our borders, absurd tax levels and inflation? You know, those pesky little things that destroy nations.
Two of the most serious problems are debt and a lack of border protection. President Donald Trump has asked for $5 billion for the wall and can’t get it while last year we spent more than $754 billion on welfare, a system that cripples lives and creates dependency. The cost to working Americans is enormous.
We are seriously missing the boat. Welfare could be reformed out of existence, and with everybody a winner. Suppose we phased it out over five years while reducing payments 20 percent each year. At the same time, make it a requirement that during the phase-out each individual engage in a tech school course toward a degree financed by low-cost loans.
The only folks excused would have to be certified as unfit by two doctors. Of course, there would be a safety net for these folks, but no more free rides for the healthy.
One thing I find amazing is that folks on welfare are able to vote. Why? Voting is not a right; it’s a privilege. They are not helping to pull the wagon; just getting a free ride and the fraud is rampant.
Imagine if most of these folks were educated in vocational fields and unleashed into our economy. We are short of skilled labor and it’s right under our noses. Many of these folks, once educated, would become business owners; some, leaders. The net effect would be a major positive.
If we are serious about abolishing slavery in our country, then welfare, it seems, should be at the top of our housekeeping list.
DICK WHITFIELD
Salt Wind Way
Mount Pleasant
Church support
The damage to Notre Dame Cathedral has broken the world’s heart and pledges of support are flowing in.
There are, however, three churches in Louisiana that have been devastated by the hand of man.
I submit that these churches, too, are in need of the world’s support. If you don’t give, who will?
Open your heart and your wallet, do the thing that really makes this country great.
TIMOTHY C. KIEL
Pelzer Drive
Mount Pleasant
Medical marijuana
How many personal accounts does it take to justify a legitimate product? To convince the “powers that be” of the efficacy of a substance? To begin scientific inquiry? To decriminalize that product?
Among the thousands of medical marijuana users, I know three who definitely will not be driving while high as South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel worries: a bone cancer patient on his deathbed, a friend incapacitated with multiple sclerosis, and a 92-year-old with breast cancer. Each medicates illegally. Each swears as to its efficacy in relieving nausea, pain and giving them a feeling of well-being.
To deny cancer patients, epileptics and others in pain the benefits of medical marijuana is abhorrent, and it’s ludicrous that U.S. law prohibits pharmaceutical research. (Though some research is being done despite the imbecilic law.)
Our lawmakers need to come to the compassionate, rational realization that this is not a “social experiment.” The experiment has been carried out illegally since the war on drugs began in 1971. Society has proven marijuana is medically effective.
NORMA HORVITZ
Church Street
Charleston
Overcrowding
Metro Charleston residents are aware the region is becoming dangerously overcrowded. More museums, hotels, etc., are pressuring whatever acreage remains, and traffic is beyond bad.
Local and regional planning agencies should cooperate to modulate additional residential and commercial construction. The recent denial of a large hotel in Charleston is a promising start.
JOHN HUFFMAN
Rainbow Drive
West Columbia
Salary insanity
I read in the April 17 Post and Courier that Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks just inked a $140 million deal to play pro football for four more years.
That is $35 million per year with a $65 million signing bonus, and $107 million guaranteed.
This makes him the new king of the hill, besting Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packer who has a $134 million deal. Will this madness ever end?
I planned to take my granddaughters to a game, but discovered I had to leave them there as partial payment!
EARL THACKER
Killdeer Court
Mount Pleasant