A June 11 Post and Courier letter writer described his “painful insurance lesson” following a recent trip to his long-time dentist.
Unfortunately, the lesson he apparently learned was that any dentist who accepts dental insurance provides less quality to patients than those who do not.
Simply put, that is patently false.
The only thing lowered by dental practices that accept insurance is the reimbursement per procedure from the insurance company. The quality of care, however, remains the same for all patients, insured or uninsured.
In fact, for a patient visiting one of our four (soon to be five) offices, this quality of care includes all the latest technologies. We understand that finding a dentist or health care provider you trust can be a challenge. It saddens us that the writer will not be able to see familiar faces at his former dental office, but what troubles us more is that his practice may have misled him about its reason for not accepting dental insurance.
A. FRED SOLOMON
JASON SOLOMON
BRAD PEPER
Solomon Family Dentistry
Parrish Farms Drive
Summerville
Citadel legacy
Such a wonderful June 15 Post and Courier article about Citadel baseball producing 25 percent of the College World Series’ coaches rarely makes it to print.
Former Citadel baseball players and coaches Chris Lemonis and Dan McDonnell are proof that the academy prepares its cadets with a solid foundation in leadership.
Tools for leadership are a learned characteristic, one of The Citadel’s primary goals.
PAUL FLAHERTY
Citadel Class of 1974
Atlantic Avenue
Sullivan’s Island
Foreign aid
A recent poll shows the United States gave less than promised of its 0.7% of gross national income to development aid.
Giving only 0.19%, the United States was far from our promised target. One way to improve this is to ask political leaders to support the International Affairs Budget.
The IAB is not only an investment in developing nations but an investment that would benefit the United States. By boosting economies worldwide, we increase our markets and connections. History shows the more connections you have, the more successful you will be.
I urge Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Joe Cunningham to support increasing the International Affairs Budget.
Increasing foreign aid will keep our borders safe, our markets secure and prosperous and better the global environment.
DREW SMITH
Vincent Drive
Mount Pleasant
D-Day thanks
We can’t express enough gratitude to the Patriots Point staff and volunteers for a wonderful D-Day commemoration.
Ten South Carolina D-Day veterans and their families were honored and shared their memories of that special day to save our world. A special thanks to staffer Cindy Clark for planning for us seniors.
The keynote speaker. retired Army Lt. Gen. Paul T. Mikolashek, spoke with the honorees and presented a moving speech and video to honor these humble men.
God bless our country and all who serve unselfishly.
JOSEPHINE SWIFT
Goodson Loop
Pawleys Island
Proud American
As I read The Post and Courier on June 14 , Flag Day, I was disappointed to find nothing beyond a mention in “This Date in History.”
Additionally, the letters to the editor included one decrying the lack of freedom and justice for all. A very sad “non-tribute” to our country and our flag.
If the United States is as bad as the letter writer claimed, why are thousands of people streaming across our southern border to seek asylum?
I, for one, am tired of the negativity being expressed about the United States. I am proud to be an American, and while democracy is not perfect, it is the best system tried yet. I am flying my flag and proud to have the opportunity.
BILL O’BRIEN
Palmetto Peninsula Drive
Mount Pleasant
Civics lessons
I remember from my ninth-grade civics course that the Founding Fathers created three branches of government to see that the legislative, executive and judicial branches had checks and balances on each other.
Today, our legislative branch is not holding up its duty to protect and defend the Constitution against domestic and foreign enemies.
One does not have to be a constitutional scholar to see that President Donald Trump has violated and continues to violate the rule of law. His administration refuses to comply with congressional subpoenas. On the world stage, he says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence officials.
He continues to defend brutal dictators and lies to the American people on a daily basis.
Trump’s actions have shown he has no respect for the rule of law or the Constitution. He cares about one thing: Trump.
His administration has the highest turnover of Cabinet-level positions of any in U.S. history. In Trump’s world, you are a friend today and an enemy tomorrow.
It’s time for Congress to do its duty and restore the balance of power. Congress needs to put the Constitution first, not its fear of Trump or what may happen in the primary elections. We don’t need a dictator or rubberstamp Congress. We need a true balance among the three branches of government.
BROOKS P. MOORE
Blue House Road
Ladson
‘He said, she said’
There continues to be so many exciting things going on in Charleston’s dynamic food and beverage community.
This begs the question: Why did Hanna Raskin devote about half of the June 12 Post and Courier Food & Dining section to a story about the “he said, she said” drama going on at Miller’s All Day?
No one really cares.
MATTHEW MAKSIMOWITZ
Baytree Drive
Mount Pleasant
Act of kindness
Yes, there is still love and kindness.
We are three lady friends who visited North Charleston City Hall to admire and learn from the 13th annual African-American Fiber Art Exhibition. What a treasure.
Afterward, we took in a delicious lunch at an Italian restaurant on East Montague Avenue. It was lovely to see the improvements around Park Circle.
Upon leaving, we had a wonderful surprise: Our bills were paid for through an act of kindness. Thank you so very much, dear stranger. We will pay it forward and remember you.
EDDA WILLIAMS
Covert Lane
Summerville