Michael Bennet is right vote

“Restoring America in an Age of Broken Politics” is the key theme of Sen. Michael Bennet’s new book and campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

The divisiveness of progressive candidates, decrying wine caves and promoting economic envy are just as bad as what we see at a Trump rally. Neither is the answer. Neither move the needle of progress. Neither is based on reason, history or respect for all.

Bennet, a Yale Law School graduate, is smart. He cast the deciding vote for Obamacare in the U.S. senate, and his wife is a seasoned and committed environmental lawyer.

His successful business relationship with Colorado billionaire and Republican donor Phil Anschutz taught Bennet how to manage complex business turnarounds and how to dive into the deep weeds of finance.

Not a bad skill set for a president.

His five-year tenure as superintendent of Denver Public Schools and his positive results augur for him to improve our nation’s struggling schools with experience-based convictions.

One could argue that bipartisan ineptitude, laziness and absence of vision have given free rein to vocal ideologues, destroying both parties’ efforts to find a path forward.

Sen. Bennet will seek to reclaim the ideals of our Founding Fathers while repairing the damage. In February, I encourage all to vote for just such a candidate with just such a story, and the experience and youth necessary to see the job through.

ROBERT GREEN

Palmetto Place

Beaufort

Support for Joe Biden

I’m writing with a sense of optimism and hope. I think our country has a very bright future and there isn’t anything we can’t do if we elect Joe Biden as our next president of the United States.

The vision Biden laid out on the day he announced his candidacy was so inspiring that I make monthly contributions to his campaign. I’ve only done this with one other candidate, Congressman Joe Cunningham in 2018.

I have “known” Joe for a long time, and I say that in quotations because, of course, I don’t know him personally, but he makes me feel like I do.

While some may feel it’s in their best interest to tear Biden down, I feel that it’s in our best interest as a nation to build him up. We know his heart, his character and his values. Joe Biden is honest, and while he may speak his mind, we never doubt the truth of what he says.

I heartily support Joe Biden and will knock on as many doors and make as many phone calls as I can to make sure he is our next president of the United States.

STEVE SILVER

Cat Tail Row

Charleston

Backing Pete Buttigieg

I first became aware of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg months ago while listening to NPR radio. I heard a man being interviewed and had no idea who he was or what his name was. Everything he was saying was smart and spot-on. His responses to the questions asked were thorough and aligned with my thoughts.

Finally, the interview over, I learned his name was Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana. I began to do research about him. I liked everything I was finding out.

From an unknown at the bottom of the candidates list, he has risen to the top tier, justifiably so.

He knows our country needs help and so he’s created plans to change our world for the better: The Douglass Plan to dismantle racist structures and systems as well as plans for Medicare for all who want it, tackling climate change, fighting the opioid crisis and more.

He is increasing his status without insulting or demeaning his Democratic opponents. He has no need to build himself up by putting down anyone else.

Buttigieg visited Conway and spoke to April Thomas, one of the founders of Horry County Rising, about the flooding problem. He seems to truly care and follows through with action.

He is a multilinguist, combat veteran, musician, author, husband, dog owner, Rhodes scholar, mayor and now presidential candidate.

This South Carolina Democrat (Yes, there are Democrats in South Carolina) will vote for Buttigieg in the February primaries.

CATHY TOURLOUKIS

Harvest Drive

Myrtle Beach

Other letters to the editor

Civil service raises

I urge Gov. Henry McMaster to stop state agency bosses from giving out raises. The civil service, as opposed to businesses, has one quality that nullifies the giving of bonuses: They don’t make a profit.

There is a yearly review that can adequately satisfy the profit angle found in business that ultimately determines the worth of one’s work.

Would you give money for raises to each agency based on the number of personnel? Or would you distribute the money based on the average salary in that agency?

Overall, those who give the raises would likely base it mainly on some factor other than performance.

In the long run, jobs and performance should be evaluated by yearly objectives and the knowledge, skills and abilities required.

The individual who can do better somewhere else should, by all logic, leave with haste. Giving across-the-board raises is the best you can do in a system that does not make a profit.

Haley apology?

It was disappointing to hear Nikki Haley say that “the only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani” are Democrats.

Spouting slurs and what one knows to be untrue is not applauded by most Americans, regardless of political affiliation. Most are desirous of a return to civility in public discourse.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia apologized for similar words. It is your turn, Mrs. Haley.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant

LSU lacks manners

If I had read the Jan. 13 letter to the editor, “No LSU Hospitality,” before I left for New Orleans, I would have been forewarned.

I have no problem with boisterous cheering for your team or good-hearted gloating after a victory, but the treatment some Clemson fans received as they left the stadium and walked back to their hotels was classless.

I somewhat expect college students to be in-your-face after a game like Monday’s national championship, but when adults taunt you and act like animals just let out of a cage for the first time, it causes me to think twice about ever going to another LSU game.

The university would do well to offer some instruction on manners and grace.

MIKE LANKFORD

Summerton Court

Pinopolis