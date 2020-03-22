Letters to the Editor: Delay Bridge Run until cooler weather

I compliment Irv Batten for making the decision to postpone the Cooper River Bridge Run until Aug. 1, but I wonder about the logic of running amid the summer heat and humidity.

Some Bridge Run participants aren’t in top physical condition and to ask these people, many of whom are over 40, to do the run Aug. 1 is ludicrous and dangerous.

As a practicing physician for more than 40 years, the number of participants who will be affected by the heat is too great of a risk to take. Heat stroke is a potential life-threatening condition.

When the Dalai Lama was asked what surprised him most about humanity, he said: “Man, because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health.”

I suggest the Bridge Run committee consider these thoughts from this wise man and not place money over health. Cancel the run until next year or when the weather is cooler.

LOUIS WEINSTEIN, M.D.

Chapel Street

Charleston

Prevent infections

School closings, sporting event cancellations, food hoarding:

We live in a coronavirus-affected world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: use social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But, there’s more.

Does anyone wonder why an uncounted number of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization?

It’s because they have strong immune systems. But the CDC doesn’t talk about that.

Fortunately, good advice for boosting our immune systems is available from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:

• Eat more fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens.

• Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods.

• Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes.

• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep.

Did I mention that this advice works for all other nasty bugs as well?

ERIC McCALL

Rivers Point Row

Charleston

Wilson lauded

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson just stepped up for children and made South Carolina look good. He recently championed House Resolution 230, which condemns all forms of violence against children. This bill approved by the House also supports the development of a unified federal government strategy for preventing, addressing and ending violence against children globally.

Wilson worked with Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., to bring this bill before the House. This is a great example of lawmakers working across the aisle to bring about positive change. This is exactly the kind of cooperation South Carolina and the whole country need to see.

There are a lot of opinions about Joe Wilson, but I believe in giving honor to whom honor is due.

Thank you, Mr. Wilson, for this important work. Please continue to prioritize children.

HEATHER BLACKWELL

Hulon Lane

West Columbia

Boom and balance

I recently heard someone say, “The worst thing about Charleston is the traffic. ... The best thing about Charleston is the traffic.”

As the March 15 Post and Courier article about Charleston-area growth suggests, as we build and widen roads, developers will follow.

The next time I’m stuck in traffic, I’ll smile knowing there are very frustrated developers.

BAXTER HAHN III

Ion Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

We the people

Are you amazed at how many activities have been canceled around the country lately?

We’re putting people ahead of profits. It is what we do when a crisis confronts us. We care about each other.

You can’t credit the politicians. “We the people” deserve the credit.

Think about it. What happens after a hurricane, flood, earthquake or tornado? We rally. We are the greatest country and the greatest people in the world.

So go forward. Don’t panic. Live your lives wisely. We will survive.

DAVID YOUNT

Cottingham Drive

Mount Pleasant

Finding solutions

Coronavirus discussions are everywhere today. Even though everyone is talking about it, no one seems to know much about it. The solution to the problem seems to be the problem.

We’re talking and reacting, but we don’t actually know what the solution is. The solution might be simple if we deal with the facts as we know them.

First, there are institutions that are set up to keep us safe, to protect our health and to educate us. Sadly, however, the public has little trust in our institutions.

Government seems to view this as a temporary problem, but scientists have warned us about germs and viruses that have mutated to a point where antibiotics are ineffective. We seem to be having these crises more often and with stronger strains of viruses.

Until the current crisis got our attention, most of us overlooked funding cuts for research in this area. It is imperative that we look for ways to fight these strange new viruses and germs. Just as importantly, we need to work on educating people to the point where we can restore confidence in our government and its institutions so we can work together to overcome these public health challenges.

JAMES MULDROW

Woodlands Ridge Road

Columbia

Who are you?

A sportsaholic comes out of his man cave “crying” because there are no sporting events on his television.

He looks around the kitchen and asks, “Who are you people?”

“We are your family,” the wife and children tell him.

“Oh yeah,” the man answers. “So ... how you doing?”

Is this coronavirus a family blessing?

LESTER FINKELSTEIN

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island